Everyday English for International Nurses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073991

Everyday English for International Nurses

1st Edition

A Guide to Working in the UK

Authors: Joy Parkinson Chris Brooker
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073991
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th May 2004
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book helps nurses coming to work in the UK for the first time communicate with patients and staff. It will assist non-EU nurses as they prepare for the English test and adaptation course necessary to practice. Covering a range of subjects, its main purpose is to explain colloquial language that patients might use but is not found in conventional dictionaries e.g. ‘to spend a penny' or ‘trouble with the waterworks'. In addition to communication skills, it contains practical advice on becoming registered, nursing in the UK, and the organization of the health & social care team.

Key Features

· An extensive list of colloquialisms, phrasal verbs & idioms will enable the nurse to understand most of the informal language encountered in practice.
· Practical information on getting on the UK register, the IELTS test & adaptation programs will help nurses to get jobs more quickly upon arrival.
· Information about the organization of the NHS will help nurses to make sense of the health system and settle in more quickly.
· Practical information on resources will help nurses tackle any organizational problems that they encounter.

Table of Contents

  1. Nursing in the UK. 2. Registering as a nurse in UK and career development. 3. The National Health Service and Social Services. 4. Nursing documentation, record keeping and written communication. 5. Communication in nursing. 6. Colloquial English - Parts of the body - Body functions - Mental and physical states - General expressions - Reproductive and sexual health problems - Glossary of medical and colloquial names. 7. Idioms: parts of the body. 8. Phrasal verbs. 9. Abbreviations used in nursing. 10. Useful addresses, web sites and other resources. 11. Units of measurement. Appendix: General further reading suggestions.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443073991

About the Author

Joy Parkinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Author and Lecturer, London, UK

Chris Brooker

Affiliations and Expertise

Author and Lecturer, Norfolk, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.