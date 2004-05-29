Everyday English for International Nurses
1st Edition
A Guide to Working in the UK
Description
This book helps nurses coming to work in the UK for the first time communicate with patients and staff. It will assist non-EU nurses as they prepare for the English test and adaptation course necessary to practice. Covering a range of subjects, its main purpose is to explain colloquial language that patients might use but is not found in conventional dictionaries e.g. ‘to spend a penny' or ‘trouble with the waterworks'. In addition to communication skills, it contains practical advice on becoming registered, nursing in the UK, and the organization of the health & social care team.
Key Features
· An extensive list of colloquialisms, phrasal verbs & idioms will enable the nurse to understand most of the informal language encountered in practice.
· Practical information on getting on the UK register, the IELTS test & adaptation programs will help nurses to get jobs more quickly upon arrival.
· Information about the organization of the NHS will help nurses to make sense of the health system and settle in more quickly.
· Practical information on resources will help nurses tackle any organizational problems that they encounter.
Table of Contents
- Nursing in the UK. 2. Registering as a nurse in UK and career development. 3. The National Health Service and Social Services. 4. Nursing documentation, record keeping and written communication. 5. Communication in nursing. 6. Colloquial English - Parts of the body - Body functions - Mental and physical states - General expressions - Reproductive and sexual health problems - Glossary of medical and colloquial names. 7. Idioms: parts of the body. 8. Phrasal verbs. 9. Abbreviations used in nursing. 10. Useful addresses, web sites and other resources. 11. Units of measurement. Appendix: General further reading suggestions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 29th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073991
About the Author
Joy Parkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Author and Lecturer, London, UK
Chris Brooker
Affiliations and Expertise
Author and Lecturer, Norfolk, UK