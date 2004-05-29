Everyday English for International Nurses

This book helps nurses coming to work in the UK for the first time communicate with patients and staff. It will assist non-EU nurses as they prepare for the English test and adaptation course necessary to practice. Covering a range of subjects, its main purpose is to explain colloquial language that patients might use but is not found in conventional dictionaries e.g. ‘to spend a penny' or ‘trouble with the waterworks'. In addition to communication skills, it contains practical advice on becoming registered, nursing in the UK, and the organization of the health & social care team.

