Everyday Applied Geophysics 1

Graduate of the University of Technology in the field of electronics and computing, Frédéric Muhlach then specialized in the field of digital imaging and obtained a Diploma of Engineer Technologist (title level II which has been replaced by a professional license "digital trades"). These two diplomas were obtained at the University of Lorraine in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. After his studies, he was a 3D graphic designer (animation and 3D modeling) as an intermittent show to create computer-generated images of a film "Histoire de Pierres". Following this professional experience, he was led to give some courses to students under license (still in St-Die) in the field of 3D computer graphics. He then became a Contract Officer specialized in the field of human resources in the Army on behalf of the 152nd Colmar Infantry Regiment. His 6-year contract ended, I pursued a career in IT by becoming a "programmer" on behalf of theDirectorate General of Public Finance at the Directorate of IT Services in Strasbourg. His job was to qualify professional applications as well as high availability technical architectures. Passionate about new digital technologies and digital creativity, he is currently in charge of a Fablab, the Labs of Val d'Argent.