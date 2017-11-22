Everyday Applied Geophysics 1
1st Edition
Electrical Methods
Description
Everyday Applied Geophysics 1 covers the physical methods permitting the environmental exploration of the sub-surface in 1, 2, 3 or 4 dimensions (the last is for time-lapse in terms of physical environmental state and geometry). The ground is transparent to electrical currents, electromagnetic induction, magnetic fields and seismic (acoustic) waves. All extend our senses by using the propagation of these phenomena through underground materials. The book specifically addresses the methods feasible, accessible and affordable to all users, and provides simple apparatus electronic diagrams. The book also features open-source and free software links for data interpretation.
Key Features
- Covers physical methods permitting the environmental exploration of the sub-surface in 1, 2, 3 or 4 dimensions
- Addresses the methods feasible, accessible and affordable to all users
- Provides simple apparatus electronic diagrams, as well as open-source and free software links for data interpretation
Readership
Environmental technicians and researchers, students, engineers, universities, local authorities, any enterprise involved in water resource prospection, farmers, pollution surveyors, raw material extractors. People without a strong theoretical background in mathematics and physics but amateur enthusiasts of subsoil exploration. Readers of journals like "Everyday practical electronics" or "Elektor", it would be interestding tor eaders of all magazines of electronics amateurs.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and General Points
2. Direct Current Electrical Methods
3. The Spontaneous Polarization Method
4. The Induced Polarization (IP) Method
5. Equipment
6. An Acquisition System Designed for the Electrical Prospection of Soil
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd November 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481994
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019672
About the Author
Nicolas Florsch
Nicolas Florsch is an Engineer Geophysicist (EOST), Professor at Sorbonne University, he teaches Applied Geophysics in the academic setting. After a thesis in electrical prospecting, his research leads him to take an interest in seismology, to variations of gravity (terrestrial tides), then to reinvest the subsurface investigation methods, or "applied geophysics", which it applies to resources and the environment, as well as archeology. Former consultant of Scientific and University Cooperation at the Embassy of France in the United States, he is the author of more than 120 scientific publications. Nicolas Florsch also holds a license of amateur radio (F4HOS), and practices several instruments in traditional Appalachian music.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sorbonne Univerity Paris, France
Frederic Muhlach
Graduate of the University of Technology in the field of electronics and computing, Frédéric Muhlach then specialized in the field of digital imaging and obtained a Diploma of Engineer Technologist (title level II which has been replaced by a professional license "digital trades"). These two diplomas were obtained at the University of Lorraine in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. After his studies, he was a 3D graphic designer (animation and 3D modeling) as an intermittent show to create computer-generated images of a film "Histoire de Pierres". Following this professional experience, he was led to give some courses to students under license (still in St-Die) in the field of 3D computer graphics. He then became a Contract Officer specialized in the field of human resources in the Army on behalf of the 152nd Colmar Infantry Regiment. His 6-year contract ended, I pursued a career in IT by becoming a "programmer" on behalf of theDirectorate General of Public Finance at the Directorate of IT Services in Strasbourg. His job was to qualify professional applications as well as high availability technical architectures. Passionate about new digital technologies and digital creativity, he is currently in charge of a Fablab, the Labs of Val d'Argent.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Val d’Argent Labs, Haut-Rhin, France