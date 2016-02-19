Event-Related Brain Potentials in Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121551506, 9780323141956

Event-Related Brain Potentials in Man

1st Edition

Editors: Enoch Callaway
eBook ISBN: 9780323141956
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 950
Description

Event-Related Brain Potentials in Man contains the proceedings of a conference held on April 26-29, 1977, and sponsored by the National Institute of Mental Health in Rockville, Maryland to assess the field of event-related brain potential (ERP) research. The papers explore findings on ERPs in man in relation to the link between brain and behavior, brain functions, mental states, and drug interactions. Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the functional neuroanatomy and neurophysiology of ERPs, along with their measurement. It then proceeds with a discussion of some applications of ERPs to patients with neurological and sensory impairment, the use of ERPs to analyze sensation as well as perception and attention, the endogenous components of the ERP, the ERP correlates of psychopathology, and the event-related brain potentials across the life span. The reader is also introduced to ethical issues regarding ERPs, with reference to the history of encephalography. An epilogue assessing the increased status and maturity of the ERP field, along with uncharted territories and future prospects, concludes the book. This book will be of interest to scientists and clinical investigators working in biological sciences, neuropsychology, psychiatry, and neurology.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Acknowledgments

The Functional Neuroanatomy of Event-Related Potentials

Commentary

Discussion

Measurement of Event-Related Potentials

Commentary, A Data Analyst's Comments on a Variety of Points and Issues

Discussion

Some Applications of Evoked Potentials to Patients with Neurological and Sensory Impairment

Commentary: Evoked Potentials in Neurological Disorders

Discussion

Sensation, Perception, and Attention: Analysis Using ERPs

Commentary, Attention—A Commentary

Discussion

Cognitive Psychophysiology: The Endogenous Components of the ERP

Commentary

Discussion

Event-Related Potentials and Psychopathology

Commentary

Discussion

Event-Related Brain Potentials across the Life Span

Event-Related Potentials across the Life Span—Critical Commentary

Discussion

Historical and Ethical Perspectives

Commentary: Are Cause and Meaning Two Worlds or One?

Discussion

Epilogue

List of Abbreviations

Poster Session Abstracts

Index




Details

No. of pages:
950
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141956

About the Editor

Enoch Callaway

