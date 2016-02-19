Event-Related Brain Potentials in Man
1st Edition
Description
Event-Related Brain Potentials in Man contains the proceedings of a conference held on April 26-29, 1977, and sponsored by the National Institute of Mental Health in Rockville, Maryland to assess the field of event-related brain potential (ERP) research. The papers explore findings on ERPs in man in relation to the link between brain and behavior, brain functions, mental states, and drug interactions. Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the functional neuroanatomy and neurophysiology of ERPs, along with their measurement. It then proceeds with a discussion of some applications of ERPs to patients with neurological and sensory impairment, the use of ERPs to analyze sensation as well as perception and attention, the endogenous components of the ERP, the ERP correlates of psychopathology, and the event-related brain potentials across the life span. The reader is also introduced to ethical issues regarding ERPs, with reference to the history of encephalography. An epilogue assessing the increased status and maturity of the ERP field, along with uncharted territories and future prospects, concludes the book. This book will be of interest to scientists and clinical investigators working in biological sciences, neuropsychology, psychiatry, and neurology.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Acknowledgments
The Functional Neuroanatomy of Event-Related Potentials
Commentary
Discussion
Measurement of Event-Related Potentials
Commentary, A Data Analyst's Comments on a Variety of Points and Issues
Discussion
Some Applications of Evoked Potentials to Patients with Neurological and Sensory Impairment
Commentary: Evoked Potentials in Neurological Disorders
Discussion
Sensation, Perception, and Attention: Analysis Using ERPs
Commentary, Attention—A Commentary
Discussion
Cognitive Psychophysiology: The Endogenous Components of the ERP
Commentary
Discussion
Event-Related Potentials and Psychopathology
Commentary
Discussion
Event-Related Brain Potentials across the Life Span
Event-Related Potentials across the Life Span—Critical Commentary
Discussion
Historical and Ethical Perspectives
Commentary: Are Cause and Meaning Two Worlds or One?
Discussion
Epilogue
List of Abbreviations
Poster Session Abstracts
Index
- No. of pages:
- 950
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141956