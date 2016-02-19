Evaporites, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Volume 50
Author List. Preface. 1. Marginal Marine Halite: Sabkhas and Salinas (C.R. Handford). Fundamental Controls on Marine Halite Precipitation. Halite Crystallography and Crystal Growth. Deposition and Early Diagenesis of Marginal Marine Halite. Marginal-Marine Halite Depositional Settings - Salinas: Modern and Ancient. Marginal-Marine Halite Depositional Settings - Sabkhas: Modern and Ancient. 2. Sulphate Dominated Sea-Marginal and Platform Evaporative Settings: Sabkhas and salinas, mudflats and salterns (J.K. Warren). Sea-Marginal Sabkha Model: Arabian (Persian) Gulf Example. Other Sea-Marginal Sabkhas. Modern Sea-Marginal Salina Models. Holocene Salina Evaporites. Modern Salina Dolomite Model - Cooroong, South Australia. Brine Reflux Dolomitization. Ancient Platform Evaporites. Ancient Evaporite Basins - Depositional Models. Platform Evaporites - Depositional Setting. Sabkahs and Evaporitic Mudflats. Ancient Salterns. Comparisons of Sabkhas and Salinas. Diagenesis of Sulfate-Dominated Evaporites. Evaporite Diagenesis - the Importance of Hydrology. 3. Depositional Environments of Non-Marine Evaporites (J.P. Smoot and T.K. Lowenstein). Modern Non-Marine Evaporites. Depositional Subenvironments of Non-Marine Evaporites. Lacustrine Deposits. Fluvial Deposits. Other Deposits. Diagenesis. Distribution of Subenvironments. Recognition of Ancient Non-Marine Deposits. Economic Aspects. 4. Petroleum and Evaporites (R.J. Hite and D.E. Anders). Production of Organic Matter in Evaporite Environments. The Spatiotemporal Relationships of Petroleum and Evaporites. Evaporites as Source Rocks of Petroleum. Evaporite Oils. Paleoproductivity and Preservation of Organic Matter in the Evaporite Environment. Mobile Petroleum Systems. Vitrinite Reflectance Suppression. Evaporites and Reservoirs. 5. Halokinesis, Cap Rock Developments, and Salt Dome Mineral Resources (J.R. Kyle and H.H. Posey). Geological setting of Major Salt Dome Provinces. The Mechanics of Diapirism. Cap Rock Formation. Salt Dome Mineral Resources. General Model for Diapiric Halokinesis, Cap Rock Development, and Mineralization. 6. Evaporites, Evaporitic Process and Mineral Resources (J.R. Kyle). Evaporites as Mineral Resources. Evaporites and the Origin of Ore-forming Solutions. Evaporite Alteration to Precipitate Valuable Commodities. Evaporite Solution to Create Ore-hosting Porosity. Evaporation as a Hydrologic Agent in Ore Formation. Index.
This volume illustrates the expanding knowledge of evaporites as important reservoir seals, fluid aquitards, ore-hosting sediments, and economically viable sediments in their own right. Researchers, oil and gas professionals, minerals resource professionals, environmental specialists and others within geology and the other earth sciences shall utilize the information within this book in their understanding of the many recent discoveries and concepts involved in the field of evaporite sedimentology.
@from:R.J. Spencer @qu:Evaporites, Petroleum and Mineral Resources" is a good book for information on sedimentologic and petrographic aspects of evaporites, and I recommend it to anyone working with evaporite sediments... "Depositional Environments of Non-Marine Evaporites" are covered by Joseph Smoot and Tim Lowenstein in chapter 3. This is an extensive compilation of material not covered in any of the other books on evaporites and a topic difficult to find in the literature. There are numerous examples of modern and ancient non-marine evaporites and summary tables of occurrences. The extensive reference list compiled for this chapter is also a plus, and a necessity for anyone working on non-marine evaporites. @source:Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta @qu:... a valuable overview of a relatively new specialization which, with the extensive case studies and the substantial reference lists, together provide a starting point for local research programmes. @source:Australian Mineral Foundation Journal; ERISTAT @from:A.C. Kendall @qu:... I recommend this book; some chapters are essential reading or reference sources for those interpreting evaporites, and others form useful introductions to their topics. @source:Journal of Sedimentary Petrology @qu:...a timely book that does the editor and the authors credit and should not be missed by libraries of institutions, ore and oil companies and by some specialist readers. @source:Geologie en Mijnbouw @qu:I enjoyed reading this excellent, well written, clear and concise text with its emphasis on the depositional and diagenetic setting of evaporites. @source:Sedimentary Geology @qu:The volume meets the practical objective of assisting exploration geologists find orebodies. @source:Australian Mineral Foundation
