1. An introduction to evaluation technologies for food quality



Part One Food sensory evaluation technologies for food quality

2. Electronic nose for food sensory evaluation

3. Electronic tongue for food sensory evaluation

4. Electronic eye for food sensory evaluation



Part Two Chemical analysis technologies for food quality

5. Mature chemical analysis methods for food chemical properties evaluation

6. Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy for food quality analysis

7. Near-infrared spectroscopy for food quality evaluation

8. Raman instruments for food quality evaluation

9. Atomic absorption spectroscopy for food quality evaluation

10. Determination of food quality using atomic emission spectroscopy

11. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy for food quality evaluation

12. Gas chromatography for food quality evaluation

13. High-performance liquid chromatography for food quality evaluation

14. High-performance capillary electrophoresis for food quality evaluation

15. Supercritical fluid chromatography for food quality evaluation

16. Mass spectrometry for food quality and safety evaluation



Part Three Physical analysis technologies for food quality

17. Texture analyzers for food quality evaluation

18. Rheology instruments for food quality evaluation

19. Fluorescence spectroscopy and imaging instruments for food quality evaluation

20. Dynamic light scattering for food quality evaluation

21. Tribological analyses for the evaluation of food quality

22. X-ray diffraction for food quality evaluation

23. Measurement techniques of electrical properties for food quality evaluation



Part Four Molecular biology technologies for food quality

24. Gene chips for food quality evaluation

25. Nucleic acid probes for food quality evaluation

26. Immunoassay for food quality evaluation



Part Five Micro/nano technologies for food quality

27. Microfluidics technique for food quality evaluation

28. Atomic force microscopy for food quality evaluation

29. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) in food quality evaluation

30. Transmission electron microscopies for food quality evaluation

31. Electrochemical sensor method for food quality evaluation

32. Nanoparticle-based methods for food safety evaluation