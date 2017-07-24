Evaluation of the Surgical Margin, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 29-3
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Evaluation of the Surgical Margin, and is edited by Drs. Joshua E. Lubek and Kelly Magliocca. Articles will include: Understanding the Surgical Margin: A Pathologist’s Perspective; Understanding the Surgical Margin: A Molecular Assessment; Margin Analysis: Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Oral Cavity; Margin Analysis: Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Oropharynx; Bone Margin Analysis: Segmental Versus Marginal Resection in Malignant Disease; Bone Margin Analysis for Benign Odontogenic Tumors; Bone Margin Analysis for Osteonecrosis and Osteomyelitis of the Jaws; Margin Analysis: Malignant Salivary Gland Neoplasms of the Head and Neck; Margin Analysis: Benign Salivary Gland Neoplasms of the Head and Neck; Margin Analysis: Cutaneous Malignancy of the Head and Neck; Margin Analysis: Sarcoma of the Head and Neck; Has Reconstruction Improved Tumor Surgery Outcomes?; and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 24th July 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323532488
- 9780323532471
Joshua Lubek Author
Oral-Head & Neck Surgery/Microvascular Surgery Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery University Of Maryland Baltimore, MD
Kelly Magliocca Author
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Emory University Atlanta, GA