Evaluation of the Effects and Consequences of Major Accidents in Industrial Plants - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444638830, 9780444638922

Evaluation of the Effects and Consequences of Major Accidents in Industrial Plants

2nd Edition

Authors: Joaquim Casal
eBook ISBN: 9780444638922
Paperback ISBN: 9780444638830
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2017
Page Count: 570
Description

Evaluation of the Effects and Consequences of Major Accidents in Industrial Plants, Second Edition, covers the essential aspects of a diverse range of major accidents including fires, explosions and toxic clouds, and provides the key models necessary to calculate their effects and consequences with applications to real incidents. New topics in this up-to-date edition include dust explosions, evaluation of frequencies and probabilities, domino effect, transportation of hazardous materials, and analysis of significant accidents.
The new edition of Evaluation of the Effects and Consequences of Major Accidents in Industrial Plants is a valuable resource to engineers from the chemical/petrochemical industry and those working with the transportation of hazardous materials (by road, rail, or pipelines), in addition to engineering companies and academics alike.

Key Features

  • Evaluates the expected/probable occurrence frequency of major accidents
  • Describes the main features of fires, explosions and toxic releases
  • Includes mathematical modeling of major accidents, evaluation of their effects, and consequences on people and equipment
  • Explains how to perform a Quantitative Risk Analysis

Readership

Engineers from chemical/petrochemical industry, or working with the transportation of hazardous materials (by road, rail or pipelines), Safety engineers from industry, Engineering companies, Academic people from the departments of chemical engineering, energy and environmental technology; students from these fields

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Source term
3. Fire accidents
4. Vapour cloud explosions
5. BLEVEs and vessel explosions
6. Dust explosions
7. Atmospheric dispersion of toxic or flammable clouds
8. Vulnerability
9. Determination of accident frequencies
10. Domino effect
11. Quantitative risk analysis
12. Transportation of hazardous materials

Details

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444638922
Paperback ISBN:
9780444638830

About the Author

Joaquim Casal

Joaquim Casal is Professor of chemical engineering at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. He has 30 years of experience in the field of quantitative risk analysis both in research and in industrial assessment. Professor Casal has analyzed a number of accidents for court, performed risk analysis for chemical companies and developed research (both theoretical and experimental) on major accidents. Professor Casal has published approximately 150 papers and two books in this field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

