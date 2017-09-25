Evaluation of the Effects and Consequences of Major Accidents in Industrial Plants
2nd Edition
Description
Evaluation of the Effects and Consequences of Major Accidents in Industrial Plants, Second Edition, covers the essential aspects of a diverse range of major accidents including fires, explosions and toxic clouds, and provides the key models necessary to calculate their effects and consequences with applications to real incidents. New topics in this up-to-date edition include dust explosions, evaluation of frequencies and probabilities, domino effect, transportation of hazardous materials, and analysis of significant accidents.
The new edition of Evaluation of the Effects and Consequences of Major Accidents in Industrial Plants is a valuable resource to engineers from the chemical/petrochemical industry and those working with the transportation of hazardous materials (by road, rail, or pipelines), in addition to engineering companies and academics alike.
Key Features
- Evaluates the expected/probable occurrence frequency of major accidents
- Describes the main features of fires, explosions and toxic releases
- Includes mathematical modeling of major accidents, evaluation of their effects, and consequences on people and equipment
- Explains how to perform a Quantitative Risk Analysis
Readership
Engineers from chemical/petrochemical industry, or working with the transportation of hazardous materials (by road, rail or pipelines), Safety engineers from industry, Engineering companies, Academic people from the departments of chemical engineering, energy and environmental technology; students from these fields
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Source term
3. Fire accidents
4. Vapour cloud explosions
5. BLEVEs and vessel explosions
6. Dust explosions
7. Atmospheric dispersion of toxic or flammable clouds
8. Vulnerability
9. Determination of accident frequencies
10. Domino effect
11. Quantitative risk analysis
12. Transportation of hazardous materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 25th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638922
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444638830
About the Author
Joaquim Casal
Joaquim Casal is Professor of chemical engineering at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. He has 30 years of experience in the field of quantitative risk analysis both in research and in industrial assessment. Professor Casal has analyzed a number of accidents for court, performed risk analysis for chemical companies and developed research (both theoretical and experimental) on major accidents. Professor Casal has published approximately 150 papers and two books in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain