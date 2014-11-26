Evaluation of Sleep Complaints, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-4

Clete A. Kushida, M.D., Ph.D. is a neurologist who is a professor in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, medical director of the Stanford Sleep Medicine Center, and director of the Stanford Center for Human Sleep Research. He is president of the World Sleep Federation, past president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and founding president of the California Sleep Society. He has conducted basic and clinical sleep research since 1977, has served as principal investigator for numerous federally and industry supported research studies, and has authored or edited over 150 publications, including six books.