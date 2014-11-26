Evaluation of Sleep Complaints, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323451, 9780323323468

Evaluation of Sleep Complaints, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-4

1st Edition

Authors: Clete Kushida
eBook ISBN: 9780323323468
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323451
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2014
Description

Dr. Clete Kushida has assembled an expert panel of authors focused on Sleep Complaints. Articles in this issue include: Difficulty Falling or Staying Asleep; Irregular Bedtimes and Awakenings; Snoring, Irregular Respiration, Hypoventilation, and Apneas; Periodic or Rhythmic Movements During Sleep; Nightmares and Dream-Enactment Behaviors; Poor Sleep with Age; Difficulty Falling or Staying Asleep and more!

Details

About the Authors

Clete Kushida

Clete Kushida Author

Clete A. Kushida, M.D., Ph.D. is a neurologist who is a professor in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, medical director of the Stanford Sleep Medicine Center, and director of the Stanford Center for Human Sleep Research. He is president of the World Sleep Federation, past president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and founding president of the California Sleep Society. He has conducted basic and clinical sleep research since 1977, has served as principal investigator for numerous federally and industry supported research studies, and has authored or edited over 150 publications, including six books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Principal Investigator, Stanford Sleep Medicine Center, Stanford University, USA

