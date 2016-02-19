Evaluation of Econometric Models
1st Edition
Evaluation of Econometric Models presents approaches to assessing and enhancing the progress of applied economic research.
This book discusses the problems and issues in evaluating econometric models, use of exploratory methods in economic analysis, and model construction and evaluation when theoretical knowledge is scarce. The data analysis by partial least squares, prediction analysis of economic models, and aggregation and disaggregation of nonlinear equations are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the comparison of econometric models by optimal control techniques, role of time series analysis in econometric model evaluation, and hypothesis testing in spectral regression. Other topics include the relevance of laboratory experiments to testing resource allocation theory and token economy and animal models for the experimental analysis of economic behavior.
This publication is intended for students and researchers interested in evaluating econometric models.
Table of Contents
List Of Contributors
Preface
Problems and Issues in Evaluating Econometric Models
1. A Topical Overview
2. Research Recommendations
Reference
Part I Evaluation Of Informal Models
The Use of Exploratory Methods in Economic Analysis: Analyzing Residential Energy Demand
1. Introduction
2. The Strengths and Limitations of the Modes of Analysis
3. The Confirmatory Analysis of Residential Energy Consumption
4. An Exploratory Analysis of Residential Energy Demand
5. Conclusions
References
Model Construction and Evaluation When Theoretical Knowledge Is Scarce
Introduction
1. Model Formulation When Theoretical Knowledge Is Scarce
2. Model Fitting and Parameter Estimation with PLS
3. Construction and Evaluation of PLS Models
References
Data Analysis by Partial Least Squares
1. Introduction. Latent Variables and Soft Models
2. The Command Diagram
3. Polygon Diagrams
4. Precise Forms of the Operator "Opt" for the Relationship Between Two Latent Variables
5. Precise Forms of the Operator "Opt" for the Relationships Among Several Latent Variables: Approaches to Eigenanalysis
6. How Soft Modeling Relates to Canonical Analysis and to Maximum-Likelihood Estimation
Prediction Analysis of Economic Models
1. Forms of Prediction
2. Evaluating Absolute Predictions
3. Evaluating Actuarial Predictions: An Interpretation of the Correlation Ratio and r2
4. Multivariate Prediction Analysis
5. Estimation of ∇ from Sample Data
6. Summary and Directions for Research
Appendix
References
Some Comments on the Evaluation of Informal Models
1. Exploratory Data Analysis
2. Partial Least Squares (PLS)
3. Set Predictions and Econometric Models
4. Summary
References
Part II Specification Errors And Sensitivity Analysis
Aggregation and Disaggregation of Nonlinear Equations
1. Introduction
2. Single Equation Models
3. A Systems Generalization
4. Conclusions
References
Regression Sensitivity Analysis and Bounded-Influence Estimation
1. Introduction
2. Data and Model
3. Robust Estimation
4. Regression Diagnostics
5. Multiple-Row Diagnostics
6. Bounded-Influence Estimation
References
On Specification in Simultaneous Equation Models
1. Introduction
2. The Complete Dynamic Simultaneous Equation Model
3. Testing the Exogeneity Specification
4. Testing the Overidentifying Restrictions
5. Empirical Illustrations
6. A Suggestion for Standards in Empirical Work
References
Robust Analysis of the Random Model and Weighted Least Squares Regression
1. Introduction
2. One-Way Random Model Under Conventional Assumptions
3. Random Model without Normality
4. Random Model Weighted Regression
5. On Robustness
References
Some Comments on Papers by Dent and Geweke, Welsch, and Kelejian
References
Some Comments on the Papers by Welsch and Hill
Part III Formal Decision Rules For Comparing Models
Comparison of Econometric Models by Optimal Control Techniques
1. Existing Characterizations of an Econometric Model
2. Characterization of an Econometric Model by Deterministic Control
3. Characterization of an Econometric Model by Stochastic Control
4. An Illustration Using the Michigan Model
References
Bayesian Decision Theory and the Simplification of Models
1. Introduction
2. Bayesian Response to Data; Odds
3. Prediction
4. Discussion
References
Some Comments on "Comparison of Econometric Models by Optimal Control Techniques" by Gregory C. Chow
References
Part IV Role Of Time Series Analysis In Econometrics
The Role of Time Series Analysis in Econometric Model Evaluation
1. Introduction
2. Evaluation of Dynamic Econometric Models
3. Univariate Time Series Analysis
4. Multivariate Time Series Analysis
5. An Analysis of Aggregate Consumption Data
6. Conclusion
References
Hypothesis Testing in Spectral Regression; the Lagrange Multiplier Test as a Regression Diagnostic
1. Introduction
2. Serial Correlation
3. Band Spectrum Regression
4. General Linear Hypothesis Test
5. A Comparison of Test Criteria
6. A Time Domain Example
7. A Frequency Domain Example
References
Multicollinearity and the Estimation of Low-Order Moments in Stable Lag Distributions
1. Introduction
2. Objectives and Precision Criteria
3. A Numerical Example Using δ2(h) Criterion
4. Theoretical Arguments Supporting Claims of Precision
5. Other Considerations
References
Some Comments on the Role of Time-Series Analysis in Econometrics
References
Part V Experimentation And Tests Of Economic Hypotheses
Relevance of Laboratory Experiments to Testing Resource Allocation Theory
1. Introduction
2. Some Preceptual Foundations of Experimental Economics
3. Dynamic Market Adjustment Hypotheses
4. Effect of Information on Price Convergence in Competitive Markets
5. Sealed-Bid Mechanisms for Private Goods
6. Choice Mechanisms for Public Goods
7. Conclusion
References
Token Economy and Animal Models for the Experimental Analysis of Economic Behavior
Introduction
1. Experimental Studies of Individual Behavior
2. Studies of Aggregate Economic Behavior and More Policy Oriented Research Questions
3. Conclusion
References
Some Comments on the Papers by Kagel and Battalio and by Smith
Reference
References
