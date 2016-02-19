Evaluation in the Planning Process investigates how plan evaluation is integrated within the decision-making process in urban and regional planning in the United Kingdom. It also offers effective ways of formulating objectives and designing alternative proposals within the processes of decision-making in planning. Part I discusses the principles of evaluation and its role in the planning process. Part II examines recent UK studies in the use of evaluation in urban and regional planning problems. Part III summarizes the main findings and offers recommendations on how plan evaluation should be carried out in future plan-making processes. This book is helpful for those who are involved in decision-making processes on urban and regional planning problems.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Part I. Principles Governing the Use of Evaluation in the Planning Process

Chapter 1. Evaluation and Planning

1.1. Planning and Welfare

1.2. Meaning and Role of Evaluation

1.3. Some Limitations of Recent Practice

Chapter 2. The Planning Process

2.1. A Model of a General Planning Process

2.2. Goals, Problems, and Objectives in the Planning Process

2.3. The Use of Objectives in Planning and Evaluation Select Bibliography

Chapter 3. Evaluation in the Planning Process

3.1. Linkages Between Evaluation and Other Planning Activities

3.2. Generation of Alternatives

3.3. An Example of Evaluation-associated Linkages: Accessibility Benefits

Chapter 4. Current Methods of Plan Evaluation

4.1. A Review of Current Methods

4.2. The Rationale for Planning Balance Sheet Analysis

Chapter 5. A Comparison of the Planning Balance Sheet with the Goals-Achievement Matrix Method of Evaluation

5.1. Origins and Development of the Methods

5.2. The Methods and Central Issues in Evaluation

5.3. Summary and Concluding Observations

Chapter 6. Measurement in Plan Evaluation

6.1. The Role of Measurement

6.2. The Use of Urban Development Models for Evaluation

Part II. An Exploration and Critique of Recent Evaluation Practice

Introduction

Chapter 7. Regional Studies

7.1. Background

7.2. Selection of the Preferred Urban Development Strategy

7.3. Evaluation in the Planning Process of the Grangemouth/Falkirk Study

7.4. Conclusions on the Grangemouth/Falkirk Study

7.5. Background

7.6. The Adopted Planning Process in Outline

7.7. The Planning Process in More Detail

7.8. Evaluation in the Planning Process of the West Midland Regional Study

7.9. Conclusions on the West Midland Regional Study

Chapter 8. Sub-Regional Studies

8.1. Purpose of the Study and Terms of Reference

8.2. Approach to the Study

8.3. Evaluation in the Planning Process of the Nottinghamshire-Derbyshire Study

8.4. Concluding Observations on the Nottinghamshire-Derbyshire Study

8.5. Purpose of the Study

8.6. Approach to the Study

8.7. Evaluation in the Planning Process of the Coventry-Solihull-Warwickshire Study

8.8. Concluding Observations on the Coventry-Solihull-Warwickshire Study

Appendix I. Objectives for the Strategy in the Nottinghamshire-Derbyshire Study

Appendix II. Concepts Used During the First Cycle of Design in the Nottinghamshire-Derbyshire Study

Chapter 9. An Urban Structure Plan Study: Brighton (March 1970-March 1974)

9.1. Background

9.2. The Team's Approach to the Study

9.3. Evaluation in the Planning Process of the Brighton Study

9.4. Concluding Observations on the Brighton Study

Chapter 10. A New Town Study: Irvine (September 1968-January 1971)

10.1. Background

10.2. Approach to the Revision of the Wilson Proposals

10.3. Evaluation in the Planning Process of the Irvine Study

10.4. Concluding Observations on the Irvine Study

Appendix. The Development Corporation's Objectives for the Irvine New Town Plan

Chapter 11. A Major Project: Third London Airport (June 1968-December 1970)

11.1. Background

11.2. The Commission's Site-selection Process

11.3. Summary of Findings

Part III. Implications for Planning Procedures Introduction

Chapter 12. Recommendations for Short-listing Procedures and the Assessment of Options

12.1. Short-listing Procedures

12.2. Circumstances Affecting the Choice Between Planmaking Strategies

12.3. Some Final Recommendations

Epilogue

Appendix. Working Papers Prepared During the Research Project

Name Index

Subject Index

