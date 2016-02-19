Evaluating Performance in Physical Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122660504, 9781483272382

Evaluating Performance in Physical Education

1st Edition

Authors: B. Don Franks Helga Deutsch
eBook ISBN: 9781483272382
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 244
Description

Evaluating Performance in Physical Education describes the tools and techniques that can be used by teachers to assess student performance, curriculum, and method of teaching. The book discusses conventional material in evaluating physical education performance through written, fitness tests, and elementary statistics. The text also explains nonparametric statistics, subjective evaluation, and a theoretical model for fitness and performance. The authors review the functions, evaluation, and administration of testing. The authors also explain in more detail subjective evaluation and offer three forms: 1) experience of the teacher; 2) skill to be rated; and 3) length of time for rating. In testing events, nonparametric statistical procedures show more reliability; parametric procedures are preferably to be used in established research stations. The authors also list some guidelines to be followed in evaluating the student such as objectives, assignment of grades, and acceptance of the grading plan. The book also discusses procedures when evaluation involves large groups. The text can assist physical education teachers, school administrators, and educators in evaluating their subject course or curricula.

Table of Contents


Preface

To the Instructor

Chapter 1. Functions of Testing

Definition of Terms

The Role of Evaluation

Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 2. Test Evaluation

Criteria for Test Selectio

Test Construction

Validity

Reliability

Standardized Instructions

Norms

Practical Matters

Summary

Problem

References

Chapter 3. Administration of Tests

Preplanning

Testing Day

Follow-up

Hints

Summary

Problem

References

Chapter 4. Subjective Evaluation

Development of Categories to Be Rated

Developing the Rating Sheet

Observations

Types of Rating Forms

Different Forms for Rating

Subjective Assessment

Using More than One Rater

Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 5. Interpretation of Test Scores

Sampling

Type of Statistical Method

Test Scores

Typical Score and Range

Relationship

Difference between Groups

Parametric versus Nonparametric Statistical Procedures

Experimental Design

Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 6. Optional Supplement to Interpretation of Test Scores

Parametric Statistics

Central Tendency and Variability

Normal Curve

Norms

Errors

Correlation

Two Independent Groups

Two Paired Groups

More than Two Independent Groups

Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 7. Evaluation of the Student

Grading

Objectives

Tests

Objectives versus Tests

Grading System

Assignment of Grades

Acceptance of the Grading Plan

Example of Grading Plan

Other Applications

Summary

Problem

References

Chapter 8. Physical Performance and Fitness

Hierarchical Model of Physical Performance and Fitness

Body Composition

Efficiency

Endurance

Skills

Sociopsychological Influences

Application

Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 9. Written Tests

Test Preparation

Test Forms

Test Difficulty and Length

Item Analysis

Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 10. Conclusion

Importance of Testing

Limitations of Testing

Importance of Design

Summary

Problem

References

Appendix A Procedure for Large Groups

Frequency Distribution

Measures of Central Tendency

Measures of Variability

Pearson Product Moment Correl Coefficient (r)

Problems

References

Appendix B Squares, Square Roots, and Reciprocals of Numbers

Appendix C Significance Levels from Normal Curve

Appendix D Table of X

Appendix E Examples of Tests

Sequence of Testing

Examples of Tests in Selected Areas

Summary

Problems

References

Index


About the Author

