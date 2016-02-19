Evaluating Performance in Physical Education
1st Edition
Description
Evaluating Performance in Physical Education describes the tools and techniques that can be used by teachers to assess student performance, curriculum, and method of teaching. The book discusses conventional material in evaluating physical education performance through written, fitness tests, and elementary statistics. The text also explains nonparametric statistics, subjective evaluation, and a theoretical model for fitness and performance. The authors review the functions, evaluation, and administration of testing. The authors also explain in more detail subjective evaluation and offer three forms: 1) experience of the teacher; 2) skill to be rated; and 3) length of time for rating. In testing events, nonparametric statistical procedures show more reliability; parametric procedures are preferably to be used in established research stations. The authors also list some guidelines to be followed in evaluating the student such as objectives, assignment of grades, and acceptance of the grading plan. The book also discusses procedures when evaluation involves large groups. The text can assist physical education teachers, school administrators, and educators in evaluating their subject course or curricula.
Table of Contents
Preface
To the Instructor
Chapter 1. Functions of Testing
Definition of Terms
The Role of Evaluation
Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 2. Test Evaluation
Criteria for Test Selectio
Test Construction
Validity
Reliability
Standardized Instructions
Norms
Practical Matters
Summary
Problem
References
Chapter 3. Administration of Tests
Preplanning
Testing Day
Follow-up
Hints
Summary
Problem
References
Chapter 4. Subjective Evaluation
Development of Categories to Be Rated
Developing the Rating Sheet
Observations
Types of Rating Forms
Different Forms for Rating
Subjective Assessment
Using More than One Rater
Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 5. Interpretation of Test Scores
Sampling
Type of Statistical Method
Test Scores
Typical Score and Range
Relationship
Difference between Groups
Parametric versus Nonparametric Statistical Procedures
Experimental Design
Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 6. Optional Supplement to Interpretation of Test Scores
Parametric Statistics
Central Tendency and Variability
Normal Curve
Norms
Errors
Correlation
Two Independent Groups
Two Paired Groups
More than Two Independent Groups
Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 7. Evaluation of the Student
Grading
Objectives
Tests
Objectives versus Tests
Grading System
Assignment of Grades
Acceptance of the Grading Plan
Example of Grading Plan
Other Applications
Summary
Problem
References
Chapter 8. Physical Performance and Fitness
Hierarchical Model of Physical Performance and Fitness
Body Composition
Efficiency
Endurance
Skills
Sociopsychological Influences
Application
Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 9. Written Tests
Test Preparation
Test Forms
Test Difficulty and Length
Item Analysis
Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 10. Conclusion
Importance of Testing
Limitations of Testing
Importance of Design
Summary
Problem
References
Appendix A Procedure for Large Groups
Frequency Distribution
Measures of Central Tendency
Measures of Variability
Pearson Product Moment Correl Coefficient (r)
Problems
References
Appendix B Squares, Square Roots, and Reciprocals of Numbers
Appendix C Significance Levels from Normal Curve
Appendix D Table of X
Appendix E Examples of Tests
Sequence of Testing
Examples of Tests in Selected Areas
Summary
Problems
References
Index
