Evaluating Environmental and Social Impact Assessment in Developing Countries

Dr. S.M. Zobaidul Kabir is currently working at the Centre for Environmental Management (CEM), CQUniversity, Australia, as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the area of environmental and social impact assessment. In addition to research, he teaches social and economic impact assessment at CQUniversity under Environmental Management program. Recently, he has obtained Doctor of Philosophy on Sustainable Resource Management from the University of Newcastle, Australia, under the prestigious Endeavour Postgraduate Award. Earlier, he obtained Master of Environmental Management and Master of Diplomacy from the Australian National University under AusAID scholarship.

Dr. Kabir has more than 7 years of research experience in the area of ex-post evaluation of environmental performance of development projects, environmental policy analysis, environmental and social impact assessment of development projects, and social appraisal of mine closure plan. He worked for the Government of Bangladesh as a civil servant and held various positions. He also worked for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Bangladesh, as a National Project Professional Personnel (NPPP).

He has more than 12 publications as scholarly journal articles and peer-reviewed conference proceedings. His research interests include impact assessment, greening business, community engagement, liveability assessment, environmental governance and sustainability assessment. He is a member of International Association of Impact Assessment (IAIA) and Environmental Institute of Australia and New Zealand.