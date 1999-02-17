Evaluating Change in Community Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702023248

Evaluating Change in Community Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Karl Atkin Neil Lunt Carl Thompson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702023248
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 17th February 1999
Page Count: 232
Using empirical case studies, this key text explores a range of key practice issues, and evaluates the contribution which nursing makes in the community. The text emphasizes, explores and evaluates three themes: The shift from secondary to primary care --Establishing needs and priority setting --And the role of evaluation in evidence-based practice. Clearly written by leading commentators in nursing, policy and research, this book provides an evidence-based resource for all community nurses.

Table of Contents

Introduction Evaluating Change In Community Nursing. Section 1: Evaluating Changes To Organisational Contexts. Addressing Cultural Diversity In Health Care. Skill Mix In Primary Care Shifting The Balance. Prescribing And Community Nursing An Evaluation Of Practice. Evaluating Changes To Practice Arenas. School Nursing An Evaluation Of Policy And Practice. Evaluation And Community Psychiatric Nursing. The Emergence And Development Of Practice Nursing; Implications For Future Policy And Practice. Evaluating Learning Disability Embracing Change. Section 3 Evaluating Changes To Preparation. Mapping Changes In Competencies In Community Adult Nursing. Elements Of Competence. Evidence-Based Nursing, Evaluation And The Role Of The Community Practitioner.

Karl Atkin

Senior Research Fellow, Ethnicity and Social Policy Research Unit, University of Bradford, UK

Neil Lunt

Lecturer, Department of Social Policy, University of Massey, New Zealand

Carl Thompson

Professor (Personal Chair), Department of Health Sciences, University of York, York, UK Senior Lecturer

