Evaluating and Treating Adolescent Suicide Attempters
1st Edition
From Research to Practice
Table of Contents
Understanding Attempted Suicide in Adolescence
Precursors to Adolescent Suicide Attempts
Predisposing Factors in Suicide Attempts: Life Stressors
Mood States: Depression. Anger. Anxiety
Cognitive Factors: Hopeless, Coping, and Problem-Solving
Behavioral Factors: Substance Use
Behavioral Factors: Impulsive and Aggressive Behavior
Social Factors: Family Functioning
Social Factors: Peer Relationship
Social Factors: Isolation and Loneliness versus Social Activity
High-Risk Populations
The Outcome of Suicide Attempts among Adolescents
Case Examples
Treatment of Adolescent Suicide
Working with Suicide Teens: Integrating Clinical Practical and Current Research
Description
Evaluating and Treating Adolescent Suicide Attempters provides a comprehensive overview of the emotional, behavioral and cognitive characteristics of adolescents who have attempted suicide. Each chapter opens with a case study vignette from the author's extensive clinical files followed by a summary of the empirical literature. Assessment and treatment practices close each chapter. While suicide is the third largest killer of adolescents, most suicide attempts do not result in death. Therefore the treatment of the suicide attempter following the attempt becomes a significant part of the clinician's work with these adolescents. Moreover, the precursors and behavioral markers for a suicide attempt become important signals for the school counselor, youth worker, or therapist. This book also include assessment measures to use when evaluating an adolescent who has attempted suicide.
Key Features
- Includes an outline form of an assessment battery for adolescents who have attempted suicide
- Analyzes and discusses treatment and case studies
- Presents detailed descriptions of specific therapy techniques useful with adolescents who attempt suicide
- Includes succinct reviews of the literature, ways to measure relevant factors related to suicidal behavior, tips for clinicians, and reviews of pertinent assessment measures
Readership
Social workers, youth workers, police and social agency psychologists, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 201
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080506050
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126579512
Reviews
"This book contains a number of pearls of clinical wisdom that can be helpful in evaluating suicidal youth... this book represents an up-to-date compendium of information about youth suicide attempts... this book is one worth having as a reference, guide, and teaching tool for those who work with youths at risk of suicidal behavior." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF CHILD & ADOLESCENT PSYCHIATRY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Anthony Spirito Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.A.
James Overholser Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.