Evaluating Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Effectiveness
1st Edition
Recent Advances
Description
Evaluating Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Effectiveness: Recent Advances is a collection of papers that covers the advancement in rehabilitation of individuals with a history of substance abuse. The title aims to find ways in identifying the treatment that best fits a specific patient. The text first provides a historical account of alcohol and drug treatment outcome research. Next, the selection considers the use of multiple measures of life health to assess alcohol treatment. Chapter 3 deals with the behavioral assessment and treatment evaluation of narcotic addiction, while Chapter 4 talks about the evaluation of behavioral and traditional treatment of alcoholics. The fifth chapter tackles the contingency contracting with drug abusers, and the sixth chapter covers the development of a prototype for the evaluation of alcohol treatment. The text also details the problems in alcohol treatment along with the improvement of confidence in treatment of substance abuse. The book will be of great use to behavioral scientists, social workers, and mental health specialists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1. A Historical Perspective on Alcohol and Drug Treatment Outcome Research
Chapter 2. The Use of Multiple Measures of Life Health to Assess Alcohol Treatment Outcome: A Review and Critique
Chapter 3. Behavioral Assessment and Treatment Evaluation of Narcotic Addiction
Chapter 4. Evaluating Behavioral and Traditional Treatment for Problem Drinkers
Chapter 5. Contingency Contracting with Drug Abusers in the Natural Environment: Treatment Evaluation
Chapter 6. Developing a Prototype for Evaluating Alcohol Treatment Effectiveness
Chapter 7. A Review of Problems in Conducting Alcohol Treatment Outcome Studies
Chapter 8. Convergent Validity: An Approach to Increasing Confidence in Treatment Outcome Conclusions with Alcohol and Drug Abusers
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188485