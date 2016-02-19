Evaluating Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Effectiveness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080229973, 9781483188485

Evaluating Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Effectiveness

1st Edition

Recent Advances

Editors: Linda Carter Sobell Mark B. Sobell Elliott Ward
eBook ISBN: 9781483188485
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 204
Description

Evaluating Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Effectiveness: Recent Advances is a collection of papers that covers the advancement in rehabilitation of individuals with a history of substance abuse. The title aims to find ways in identifying the treatment that best fits a specific patient. The text first provides a historical account of alcohol and drug treatment outcome research. Next, the selection considers the use of multiple measures of life health to assess alcohol treatment. Chapter 3 deals with the behavioral assessment and treatment evaluation of narcotic addiction, while Chapter 4 talks about the evaluation of behavioral and traditional treatment of alcoholics. The fifth chapter tackles the contingency contracting with drug abusers, and the sixth chapter covers the development of a prototype for the evaluation of alcohol treatment. The text also details the problems in alcohol treatment along with the improvement of confidence in treatment of substance abuse. The book will be of great use to behavioral scientists, social workers, and mental health specialists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1. A Historical Perspective on Alcohol and Drug Treatment Outcome Research

Chapter 2. The Use of Multiple Measures of Life Health to Assess Alcohol Treatment Outcome: A Review and Critique

Chapter 3. Behavioral Assessment and Treatment Evaluation of Narcotic Addiction

Chapter 4. Evaluating Behavioral and Traditional Treatment for Problem Drinkers

Chapter 5. Contingency Contracting with Drug Abusers in the Natural Environment: Treatment Evaluation

Chapter 6. Developing a Prototype for Evaluating Alcohol Treatment Effectiveness

Chapter 7. A Review of Problems in Conducting Alcohol Treatment Outcome Studies

Chapter 8. Convergent Validity: An Approach to Increasing Confidence in Treatment Outcome Conclusions with Alcohol and Drug Abusers

Subject Index


