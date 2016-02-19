Eutrophication of Deep Lakes
1st Edition
Proceedings of Seminar on Eutrophication of Deep Lakes Held on 19–20 June 1978 at Gjøvik, Norway
Description
Eutrophication of Deep Lakes focuses on research and experiments that are deemed valuable to mitigate the eutrophication of lakes. Containing the contributions of authors who have continuously conducted studies in this field, the book proceeds by pointing out how the loading concept can serve as a basis in the control of eutrophication. This discussion is seconded by discussions on the factors affecting the eutrophication of freshwaters in Norway. Particularly given attention in this book is the phosphorous content of small and large lakes. The relationship of pollution and eutrophication is also noted. The large inputs of nutrients into lakes is emphasized, and then the application of the US OECD eutrophication study results to deep lakes is discussed. The book also points to the stage of eutrophication of lakes in Norway, and particularly concerns the effect of eutrophication on living organisms in lakes. A review of the toxic substances that affect these organisms is also presented. The text is a valuable source of information for researchers and readers who are interested in studying how eutrophication affects the natural composition of lakes; how this process affects life in lakes; and the control measures and processes that need to be taken to control it.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editorial
Chapter 1. The Loading Concept as Basis for Controlling Eutrophication Philosophy and Preliminary Results of the OECD Programme on Eutrophication
1 - The Historical Perspective
2 - The Loading Concept in Its Modern Form
3 - History of the Oecd Cooperative Programme on Eutrophication
4 - What Kind of Results Have We Obtained from This Programme?
5 - How Far Did These Preliminary Results Meet Our Expectations?
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter 2. Eutrophication of Norwegian Freshwaters in Relation to Natural Conditions
Abstract
Keywords
Introduction
Geology and Soil Cover
Precipitation and Runoff
Total Phosphorus Content in Smaller Lakes
Total Phosphorus Content in Larger Lakes
Export of Total Phosphorus from the Watersheds of Some Norwegian Rivers
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter 3. Eutrophication in Relation to the Load of Pollution
Introduction
Nutrients to Consider
Nutrient Sources
Nutrients in Swedish Rivers and Lakes
Eutrophication and Primary Producers
References
Chapter 4. Quantifying the Eutrophication Process: Difficulties Caused, for Example, By Sediments
1.0 Introduction
2.0 The Quantitative Relation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Application of us OECD Eutrophication Study Results to Deep Lakes
Abstract
Keywords
Introduction
Nutrient Load-Eutrophication Response Relationships for us OECD Deep Lakes
Nutrient Load-Eutrophication Response Relationships for Lake Mjøsa
Discussion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 6. Eutrophication of Alpine Lakes
The Role of the Nutrients
The Possibilities of Restauration
Chapter 7. The Case of Lake Mjøsa
Abstract
Keywords
Introduction
Lake Mjøsa and Its Drainage Area
The Nutrient Supplies
The Eutrophic Situation in Lake Mjøsa
Discussion
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Blue-Green Algae in Lake Mjøsa and Other Norwegian Lakes
Introduction
Trophic Nature of Inland Waters
Vegetation of Planktonic Algae
Bloom–Forming, Euplanktic Blue–Green Algae
Algal Evidence of Trophic Changes
The Invader Species of Oscillatoria
Oscillatoria in Winter Plankton
Biogeographical Interpretation of Invasions By Ruderal Blue–Green Algae
References
Chapter 9. Effects of Eutrophication on Zooplankton
Introduction
Methods
Influence of Phytoplankton
Effects of Predation
Succession of Species
Discussion and Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. The Influence of Eutrophication on Deep Lake Benthic Invertebrate Communities
Abstract
Keywords
References
Chapter 11. The Significance of the Predator Food Chain in Lake Metabolism
References
Chapter 12. Toxic Substances from Freshwater Algae
Introduction
Microcystin (FDF)
Anatoxin–a. (VFDF)
Anatoxins–b, -c, -d
Aphantoxin
Alkaloid Toxins
Peptide Toxins
Toxicity of Waterblooms and Scums
References
Chapter 13. Erratum
Chapter 14. Announcement and Call for Papers
A. Scope and Objectives
B. General Topics of the Workshop
C. Call for Papers
D. Selection of Papers
E. Publication of Accepted Papers
G. Post Workshop Session in Rome
Chapter 15. International Association on Water Pollution Research
Chapter 16. Nutrient Budget for A Residential Stormwater Catchment in Durban, South Africa
Abstract
Introduction
Foreword
Meeting Effluent Criteria
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136981