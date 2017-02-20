Eustasy, High-Frequency Sea Level Cycles and Habitat Heterogeneity

Dr.David Menier is Associate Professor and holder of Professorial Diploma (2011) of Stratigraphy and Seismic Stratigraphy at University of South Brittany. He obtained B.Sc. in Biology and Geology (1993), M.Sc. in Biology (1995), Agrégation and CAPES (Teaching certificates, 1996) in Earth Science and Natural Sciences, M.Sc in Earth Sciences (1999), and PhD in Earth Sciences and Marine Geosciences (2003) from Rennes city University, France. He was Head of the Earth and Life Science department at the University of South Brittany (2004-2009) and Research Team Leader (2010-2012, GMGL, CNRS UMR 6538). He has supervised few dozen masters student projects and 10 doctoral research students.

He specializes in Seismic Stratigraphy, Sequence Stratigraphy and Sedimentology (both clastic and carbonate). He ran numerous shallow marine seismic surveys and coring campaigns along the French Atlantic passive margin coasts (Bay of Biscay) and the Strait of Malacca, where he was also chief scientist. He has worked in the field in Morocco, South Africa, and in Asia (West and East Malaysia). His research interest ranges from field scale process-oriented studies to large-scale models to explore how coastal and shelf systems respond to changes in relative sea level and climate.

He has published 3 books, about 120 papers, abstracts, in different national and international peer-reviewed journals. He serves as reviewer of 10 major geological journals. He is a recipient of a yearly bonus for scientific excellence (2009-2013 and 2015-2019) from Ministry of Higher Education and Research, France.