Eustasy, High-Frequency Sea Level Cycles and Habitat Heterogeneity
1st Edition
Description
Eustatic High-Frequency Sea Level Cycles and Habitat Heterogeneity: Basinal-Regional-Global Implications presents the current understanding and future directions of the research on Cretaceous sea level cycles in a single source. This reference work is for beginners, graduates, and postgraduates who are interested in the subject and intend to venture into serious research. This hybrid text/reference is for beginners, academics, and professionals who intend to document sea level dynamics on long and short time scales and resultant habitat and paleobiodiversity changes.
Key Features
- Presents new and important regional geological knowledge with regard to the sedimentary basins of India
- Provides a one-stop-shop on high-frequency sea level cycles and fluctuations, and the impact created by tectonics and climatic cycles
- Contains reviews on the current status, case studies, and a look at future trends
Readership
The book is intended for those studying paleobiology, sedimentology, paleoenvironment and climate, sea level, sequence stratigraphy, and basin evolution studies, along with professionals across all disciplines involved in deep sea research
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Defining Habitat and Habitat Heterogeneity
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Definition of Habitat Heterogeneity
- 1.3 Definition of “Space” in Habitat
Chapter 2. Sequences, Sea-Level Cycles, and Habitat Dynamics
- Abstract
- 2.1 Sequences and Habitats
- 2.2 Sea-Level Fluctuations and Environmental Parameters
- 2.3 Environmental Perturbations and Habitat Changes
Chapter 3. Influence of Sea-Level on Facies and Habitat Heterogeneity
- Abstract
- 3.1 Depositional Systems as Defined by End-Members
- 3.2 Scales of Depositional Systems
- 3.3 Types of Depositional Systems
- 3.4 Facies Types as Proxies for Habitat Heterogeneity
Chapter 4. The Cauvery Basin of South India: A Test Case
- Abstract
- 4.1 Justification and Objectives
- 4.2 Regional Geological Setting
- 4.3 Material and Methods
- 4.4 Tectonic Structures
- 4.5 Lithofacies Succession and Distribution
- 4.6 Barremian–Danian Relative Sea-Level Fluctuations
- 4.7 Barremian–Danian Biotic Heterogeneity
Chapter 5. Depositional History and Habitat Heterogeneity
- Abstract
- 5.1 Tectonic Influence on Habitat Dynamics
- 5.2 Depositional History and Habitat Dynamics
Chapter 6. Proxies for Habitat Heterogeneity and Dynamics
- Abstract
- 6.1 Geochemical Indicators
- 6.2 Chemostratigraphy as a Proxy
- 6.3 Geochemical Proxies of Climate, Sea-Level, Sediment Influx
- 6.4 Facies as Proxy for Habitat Heterogeneity and Dynamics
Chapter 7. Implications and Future Trend
- Abstract
- 7.1 Biotic-Habitat Heterogeneity of the Cauvery Basin
- 7.2 Local–Regional–Global Implications
- 7.3 Future Trends and Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 102
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127216
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127209
About the Editor
Mu Ramkumar
Dr. Mu. Ramkumar obtained his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from National College, Bharathidasan University, masters in geology from Annamalai University. His research interests range from Recent–Paleozoic depositional systems and integrated sequence–chemostratigraphy, and basin evolution. He has published about 100 articles author of 5 books (Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles, Marine Paleobiodiversity, Habitat Heterogeneity, Chemostratigraphy, River Basin etc.) and editor of 6 books published/in press by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley etc. He is a member of National Working Group on IGCP−609 Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles. He worked as research team leader and member in national international labs in India, Germany, Malaysia, France. He was the recipient of the prestigious Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, Visiting Scientist (thrice), Germany, Visiting Professor (France), Young Scientist (twice), Government of India, and was included in the Marquee's Who's Who directory (USA) for 5 consecutive years. He was nominated for the prestigious Merh Award (Geological Society of India) for his work on Geomorphology. He serves as a member in review and editorial panels of about two dozen international geological journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology, Periyar University, India
David Menier
Dr.David Menier is Associate Professor and holder of Professorial Diploma (2011) of Stratigraphy and Seismic Stratigraphy at University of South Brittany. He obtained B.Sc. in Biology and Geology (1993), M.Sc. in Biology (1995), Agrégation and CAPES (Teaching certificates, 1996) in Earth Science and Natural Sciences, M.Sc in Earth Sciences (1999), and PhD in Earth Sciences and Marine Geosciences (2003) from Rennes city University, France. He was Head of the Earth and Life Science department at the University of South Brittany (2004-2009) and Research Team Leader (2010-2012, GMGL, CNRS UMR 6538). He has supervised few dozen masters student projects and 10 doctoral research students.
He specializes in Seismic Stratigraphy, Sequence Stratigraphy and Sedimentology (both clastic and carbonate). He ran numerous shallow marine seismic surveys and coring campaigns along the French Atlantic passive margin coasts (Bay of Biscay) and the Strait of Malacca, where he was also chief scientist. He has worked in the field in Morocco, South Africa, and in Asia (West and East Malaysia). His research interest ranges from field scale process-oriented studies to large-scale models to explore how coastal and shelf systems respond to changes in relative sea level and climate.
He has published 3 books, about 120 papers, abstracts, in different national and international peer-reviewed journals. He serves as reviewer of 10 major geological journals. He is a recipient of a yearly bonus for scientific excellence (2009-2013 and 2015-2019) from Ministry of Higher Education and Research, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and holder of Professorial Diploma of Stratigraphy and Seismic Stratigraphy, University of South Brittany, France