Eustasy, High-Frequency Sea Level Cycles and Habitat Heterogeneity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128127209, 9780128127216

Eustasy, High-Frequency Sea Level Cycles and Habitat Heterogeneity

1st Edition

Editors: Mu Ramkumar David Menier
eBook ISBN: 9780128127216
Paperback ISBN: 9780128127209
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th February 2017
Page Count: 102
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
48.50
41.23
69.95
59.46
50.95
43.31
75.41
64.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
50.95
43.31
42.99
36.54
69.95
59.46
98.14
83.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Eustatic High-Frequency Sea Level Cycles and Habitat Heterogeneity: Basinal-Regional-Global Implications presents the current understanding and future directions of the research on Cretaceous sea level cycles in a single source. This reference work is for beginners, graduates, and postgraduates who are interested in the subject and intend to venture into serious research. This hybrid text/reference is for beginners, academics, and professionals who intend to document sea level dynamics on long and short time scales and resultant habitat and paleobiodiversity changes.

Key Features

  • Presents new and important regional geological knowledge with regard to the sedimentary basins of India
  • Provides a one-stop-shop on high-frequency sea level cycles and fluctuations, and the impact created by tectonics and climatic cycles
  • Contains reviews on the current status, case studies, and a look at future trends

Readership

The book is intended for those studying paleobiology, sedimentology, paleoenvironment and climate, sea level, sequence stratigraphy, and basin evolution studies, along with professionals across all disciplines involved in deep sea research

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Defining Habitat and Habitat Heterogeneity

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 Introduction
  • 1.2 Definition of Habitat Heterogeneity
  • 1.3 Definition of “Space” in Habitat

Chapter 2. Sequences, Sea-Level Cycles, and Habitat Dynamics

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Sequences and Habitats
  • 2.2 Sea-Level Fluctuations and Environmental Parameters
  • 2.3 Environmental Perturbations and Habitat Changes

Chapter 3. Influence of Sea-Level on Facies and Habitat Heterogeneity

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 Depositional Systems as Defined by End-Members
  • 3.2 Scales of Depositional Systems
  • 3.3 Types of Depositional Systems
  • 3.4 Facies Types as Proxies for Habitat Heterogeneity

Chapter 4. The Cauvery Basin of South India: A Test Case

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Justification and Objectives
  • 4.2 Regional Geological Setting
  • 4.3 Material and Methods
  • 4.4 Tectonic Structures
  • 4.5 Lithofacies Succession and Distribution
  • 4.6 Barremian–Danian Relative Sea-Level Fluctuations
  • 4.7 Barremian–Danian Biotic Heterogeneity

Chapter 5. Depositional History and Habitat Heterogeneity

  • Abstract
  • 5.1 Tectonic Influence on Habitat Dynamics
  • 5.2 Depositional History and Habitat Dynamics

Chapter 6. Proxies for Habitat Heterogeneity and Dynamics

  • Abstract
  • 6.1 Geochemical Indicators
  • 6.2 Chemostratigraphy as a Proxy
  • 6.3 Geochemical Proxies of Climate, Sea-Level, Sediment Influx
  • 6.4 Facies as Proxy for Habitat Heterogeneity and Dynamics

Chapter 7. Implications and Future Trend

  • Abstract
  • 7.1 Biotic-Habitat Heterogeneity of the Cauvery Basin
  • 7.2 Local–Regional–Global Implications
  • 7.3 Future Trends and Recommendations

Details

No. of pages:
102
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128127216
Paperback ISBN:
9780128127209

About the Editor

Mu Ramkumar

Dr. Mu. Ramkumar obtained his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from National College, Bharathidasan University, masters in geology from Annamalai University. His research interests range from Recent–Paleozoic depositional systems and integrated sequence–chemostratigraphy, and basin evolution. He has published about 100 articles author of 5 books (Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles, Marine Paleobiodiversity, Habitat Heterogeneity, Chemostratigraphy, River Basin etc.) and editor of 6 books published/in press by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley etc. He is a member of National Working Group on IGCP−609 Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles. He worked as research team leader and member in national international labs in India, Germany, Malaysia, France. He was the recipient of the prestigious Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, Visiting Scientist (thrice), Germany, Visiting Professor (France), Young Scientist (twice), Government of India, and was included in the Marquee's Who's Who directory (USA) for 5 consecutive years. He was nominated for the prestigious Merh Award (Geological Society of India) for his work on Geomorphology. He serves as a member in review and editorial panels of about two dozen international geological journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Geology, Periyar University, India

David Menier

Dr.David Menier is Associate Professor and holder of Professorial Diploma (2011) of Stratigraphy and Seismic Stratigraphy at University of South Brittany. He obtained B.Sc. in Biology and Geology (1993), M.Sc. in Biology (1995), Agrégation and CAPES (Teaching certificates, 1996) in Earth Science and Natural Sciences, M.Sc in Earth Sciences (1999), and PhD in Earth Sciences and Marine Geosciences (2003) from Rennes city University, France. He was Head of the Earth and Life Science department at the University of South Brittany (2004-2009) and Research Team Leader (2010-2012, GMGL, CNRS UMR 6538). He has supervised few dozen masters student projects and 10 doctoral research students.

He specializes in Seismic Stratigraphy, Sequence Stratigraphy and Sedimentology (both clastic and carbonate). He ran numerous shallow marine seismic surveys and coring campaigns along the French Atlantic passive margin coasts (Bay of Biscay) and the Strait of Malacca, where he was also chief scientist. He has worked in the field in Morocco, South Africa, and in Asia (West and East Malaysia). His research interest ranges from field scale process-oriented studies to large-scale models to explore how coastal and shelf systems respond to changes in relative sea level and climate.

He has published 3 books, about 120 papers, abstracts, in different national and international peer-reviewed journals. He serves as reviewer of 10 major geological journals. He is a recipient of a yearly bonus for scientific excellence (2009-2013 and 2015-2019) from Ministry of Higher Education and Research, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and holder of Professorial Diploma of Stratigraphy and Seismic Stratigraphy, University of South Brittany, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.