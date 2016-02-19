Europe's Nuclear Power Experiment
1st Edition
History of the OECD Dragon Project
Description
Europe's Nuclear Power Experiment: History of the OECD Dragon Project discusses the achievements of the Project, which is regarded as one of Europe's most successful collaborations in applied science and certainly the most important multinational technical collaboration in the field of nuclear energy. The Project is centered on the construction of a nuclear reactor that is to demonstrate the essential properties of a new system, designed to produce higher temperatures than could be achieved with the first generation of reactors.
After a brief introduction to the political collaboration and technical development of the Project, this 28-chapter goes on dealing with the competitive forms of cooperation in nuclear energy and the function of the European Nuclear Energy Agency. The succeeding chapters survey various aspects of nuclear reactor and the Dragon Project Agreement, its long-term role, research and development, industrialization, and supervision by the signatories. Other chapters consider other details and contributions of various member countries in the Project. The concluding chapters discuss the Project's extension program and its achievements.
This book is of value to nuclear power scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Political Collaboration
Technical Development
Duration
1 Early Efforts Towards Collaboration in Europe
2 Nuclear Energy
OEEC Attacks the Energy Problem
Parallel Initiatives in Nuclear Collaboration
Basic Elements of a Power Reactor
3 Competitive Forms of Co-operation in Nuclear Energy
ECSC Countries
Non-ECSC Countries
United Kingdom
North America
4 European Nuclear Energy Agency
Euratom's Expectations
Special Committee Formed
Opportunities for Collaboration on Reactor Development
Creating the Agency
The Agency People
5 Reactor Studies
Exit the Electricity Undertakings
The Research Approach
Britain Offers a Site
Backlash from the Euratom Treaty
First Reactor Project Founders
6 Origins of the High Temperature Reactor
HTR becomes an Authority Project
Disruption
7 Birth of Dragon
Origins of "Dragon"
8 Competition
The Pebble-bed Reactor
HTR Projects in the USA
9 The Dragon Agreement
Continental Hesitations
Financial Provisions
Proportional Contributions
Independent Activity in the UK
Alternative Funding
Agreement
10 The Project Takes Form
First Chief Executive
Staff
The Dragon Reactor Experiment
Dedication Ceremony
End of the Nuclear Euphoria
11 Dragon's Long-Term Role
Fuel Policies
The Authority in Conflict with Other Signatories
Programme Re-defined
12 Exploitation
Assessment Studies
The Direct Cycle
Agreement for Limited Extension
Loosening of Ties with Agency
Power Station Design
Britain's Own Assessment
13 Dragon's Future in Jeopardy
OECD Intervention
UK Assumes Responsibility for Euratom's share
Changes in Euratom
14 Transition
Shepherd Appointed as Successor
Britain Increases Contribution to Assure Continuation
15 Industrialisation v. Research and Development
Operational Record of DRE
Problems of Fuel Development
Programme for Dragon
Programme Implementation
Prismatic HTR Power Projects in Europe Lose Support Except in France
16 Dragon's Relevance in Question
Dragon's Future Role
Agency Concern over Forward Programme
Programme Agreed
Financing Conflicts
17 Supervision by the Signatories
Board of Management
General Purposes Committee
Programme Sub-Committee
Financial Rules and Regulations
Contracts
18 Staffing and Staff
Remuneration
Overseas Participation
The Spirit
The People
19 The Signatories
20 Austria and Dragon
21 Scandinavia and Dragon
Denmark
Norway
Sweden
22 Switzerland and Dragon
23 The Original Six Euratom Countries and Dragon
Belgium
The Netherlands
Italy
France
Nuclear Programme Changes Course
Industrial Experience
France Turns to Gulf General Atomic
Staff
Germany
AVR and THTR
Collaboration Agreements with Dragon
HTR Fuel Policy
First Prismatic HTR Activities in Germany
Restructuring of the Industry
Advanced Applications
Industry's Contribution to Dragon
Evolving Attitudes
24 Britain and Dragon
Dragon and Winfrith
Authority's HTR Programme
Personal Interactions
UK View of the HTR
Contributions and Contracts
25 Dragon and The Non-signatories
Japan
Second Phase
Third Phase
Fourth Phase
The USA
Dragon - AEC Collaboration Agreement
Extensions to the Collaboration
Exchanges
US Industrial Record
The Impact
26 In Search of a Programme
DRE Performance
VHTR Proposai
Fuel Disposal and Decommissioning
Revised Board of Management
HTR Projects Falter
Preliminary Enquiries on an Extension Programme
Working Party's Report
27 The Long Road to Closure
Delays in UK Decision
Alternative Extension Proposals
UK Requires Reduction in Contribution
No Intervention from NEA
Negotiations in Brussels
Some Retrieval but no Reprieve
28 In Conclusion
Information Transfer
Open Publication
Juste Retour
Staff
Fixed-Term Extensions
Commercial Application
Closure
Dragon's Successes
Cost Effectiveness
Future of the Prismatic HTR
Appendices
1. Contributions of Signatories and Euratom Countries
2. Chronological Summary
3. Abbreviations and Glossary
4. References
Name Index
Subject Index
Company Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279183