Europe's Free Trade Area Experiment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080162331, 9781483137360

Europe's Free Trade Area Experiment

1st Edition

EFTA and Economic Integration

Editors: Hugh Corbet David Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483137360
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 274
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137360

About the Editor

Hugh Corbet

David Robertson

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Center, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.