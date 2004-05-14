European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 14, Volume 18
1st Edition
37th European Symposium of the Working Party on Computer-Aided Process Engineering
Table of Contents
Long Term Achievement Keynote.
Keynote Papers.
Contributed Papers.
Product and Process Design.
Synthesis and Process Integration.
Process Control and Analysis.
Manufacturing and Process Operations.
New Challenges in CAPE.
Description
This book contains papers presented at the 14th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-14). The ESCAPE symposia bring together scientists, students and engineers from academia and industry, who are active in the research and application of Computer Aided Process Engineering.
The objective of ESCAPE-14 is to highlight the use of computers and information technology tools on five specific themes: 1. Product and Process Design, 2. Synthesis and Process Integration, 3. Process Control and Analysis, 4. Manufacturing & Process Operations, 5. New Challenges in CAPE.
About the Editors
Ana Paula Barbosa-Póvoa Editor
Henrique Matos Editor
