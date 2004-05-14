European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 14 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516947, 9780080472713

European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 14, Volume 18

1st Edition

37th European Symposium of the Working Party on Computer-Aided Process Engineering

Editors: Ana Paula Barbosa-Póvoa Henrique Matos
eBook ISBN: 9780080472713
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th May 2004
Page Count: 1200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
400.00
340.00
320.00
272.00
530.00
450.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Long Term Achievement Keynote.
Keynote Papers.
Contributed Papers.
Product and Process Design.
Synthesis and Process Integration.
Process Control and Analysis.
Manufacturing and Process Operations.
New Challenges in CAPE.

Description

This book contains papers presented at the 14th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-14). The ESCAPE symposia bring together scientists, students and engineers from academia and industry, who are active in the research and application of Computer Aided Process Engineering.

The objective of ESCAPE-14 is to highlight the use of computers and information technology tools on five specific themes: 1. Product and Process Design, 2. Synthesis and Process Integration, 3. Process Control and Analysis, 4. Manufacturing & Process Operations, 5. New Challenges in CAPE.

Key Features

  • Provides this year's comprehensive overview of the current state of affairs in the CAPE community
  • Contains reports from the frontiers of science by the field's most respected scientists
  • Special Keynote by Professor Roger Sargent, Long Term Achievement CAPE Award winner

Readership

Large research libraries, and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080472713

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ana Paula Barbosa-Póvoa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Superior Técnico, Lisbon, Portugal

Henrique Matos Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Superior Técnico, Lisbon, Portugal

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.