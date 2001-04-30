European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 11, Volume 9
1st Edition
11th European Symposium of the Working Party on Computer Aided Process Engineering
Table of Contents
Selected Contents.
Keynote Papers. Autonomy in automation: trends, technologies, tools (T. Samad, D. Cofer).
Contributed Papers.
Computer aided systems for modeling. Modelling of nonlinear process dynamics using kohonen's neural networks, fuzzy systems and chebyshev series (A.P. Alexandridis et al.).
Computer aided systems for synthesis and design. Feed pretreatment for binary distillation efficiency improvement (R. Agrawal, D.M. Herron).
Computer aided systems for control and operation. Model-based temperature control of an exothermic semi-batch reactor (M. Aartovaara).
Computer aided systems for manufacturing. Process safety management for batch process operation (A. Aoyama et al.).
Process and tools integration. Retrofitting of mass exchange networks with temperature effects (H.E. Alfadala et al.).
New frontiers in CAPE. Optimization of global pharmaceutical synthesis integrating enviromental aspects (S. Elgue et al.).
Description
This book contains papers presented at the 11th Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-11), held in Kolding, Denmark, from May 27-30, 2001. The objective of ESCAPE-11 is to highlight the use of computers and information technology tools, that is, the traditional CAPE topics as well as the new CAPE topics of current and future interests. The main theme for ESCAPE-11 is process and tools integration with emphasis on hybrid processing, cleaner and efficient technologies (process integration), computer aided systems for modelling, design, synthesis, control (tools integration) and industrial case studies (application of integrated strategies). The papers are arranged in terms of the following themes: computer aided control/operations, computer aided manufacturing, process and tools integration, and new frontiers in CAPE. A total of 188 papers, consisting of 5 keynote and 183 contributed papers are included in this book.
Readership
For scientists, researchers, managers, engineers and students from academia and industry, who are interested in CAPE.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 30th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531298
About the Authors
R. Gani Author
CAPEC, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
S.B. Jørgensen Author
CAPEC, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark