European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 11 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507099, 9780080531298

European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 11, Volume 9

1st Edition

11th European Symposium of the Working Party on Computer Aided Process Engineering

Authors: R. Gani S.B. Jørgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780080531298
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th April 2001
Page Count: 1208
Table of Contents

Selected Contents.


Keynote Papers. Autonomy in automation: trends, technologies, tools (T. Samad, D. Cofer).

Contributed Papers.

Computer aided systems for modeling. Modelling of nonlinear process dynamics using kohonen's neural networks, fuzzy systems and chebyshev series (A.P. Alexandridis et al.).

Computer aided systems for synthesis and design. Feed pretreatment for binary distillation efficiency improvement (R. Agrawal, D.M. Herron).

Computer aided systems for control and operation. Model-based temperature control of an exothermic semi-batch reactor (M. Aartovaara).

Computer aided systems for manufacturing. Process safety management for batch process operation (A. Aoyama et al.).

Process and tools integration. Retrofitting of mass exchange networks with temperature effects (H.E. Alfadala et al.).

New frontiers in CAPE. Optimization of global pharmaceutical synthesis integrating enviromental aspects (S. Elgue et al.).

Description

This book contains papers presented at the 11th Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-11), held in Kolding, Denmark, from May 27-30, 2001. The objective of ESCAPE-11 is to highlight the use of computers and information technology tools, that is, the traditional CAPE topics as well as the new CAPE topics of current and future interests. The main theme for ESCAPE-11 is process and tools integration with emphasis on hybrid processing, cleaner and efficient technologies (process integration), computer aided systems for modelling, design, synthesis, control (tools integration) and industrial case studies (application of integrated strategies). The papers are arranged in terms of the following themes: computer aided control/operations, computer aided manufacturing, process and tools integration, and new frontiers in CAPE. A total of 188 papers, consisting of 5 keynote and 183 contributed papers are included in this book.

Readership

For scientists, researchers, managers, engineers and students from academia and industry, who are interested in CAPE.

Details

No. of pages:
1208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080531298

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R. Gani

Affiliations and Expertise

CAPEC, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark

S.B. Jørgensen

Affiliations and Expertise

CAPEC, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark

