European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 10, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Selected papers: Mixed integer non-linear programming using cutting plane techniques (R. Pörn, T. Westerlund). Solution of the hyperbolic model for heat and mass transfer in packed bed reactors (A.A. Iordanidi et al.). Detecting outliers in multivariate process data by using convex hulls (J.P. Barnard, C. Aldrich). A two-dimensional conceptual model to support data integration in process plant operations (A.D. Yang et al.). Experimental verification and optimisation of a detailed dynamic high performance liquid chromatographic column model (H.K. Teoh et al.). Computer design of a system of predictive control for a continuous process purification of bioproducts (A. Mattedi, R. Maciel Filho). Modeling and simulation tools for supercritical fluid processes (S. Diaz et al.). Simulation and optimisation of atmospheric and vacuum distillations of a lube plant (F.G. Martins et al.). A coalescence and breakup module for implementation in CFD-codes (L. Hagesaether et al.). The steady state analysis of the twin helix heat exchanger (E.D. Lavric, V. Lavric). Dynamic optimization of chemical and biochemical processes using restricted second order information (E. Balsa-Canto et al.). Increase business benefits by using on-line models (D. Dempf, T. List). A shortcut method for design and synthesis of multicomponent thermally coupled distillation flowsheets (B.G. Rong et al.). Abstract design in the development of pharmaceutical processes (M. Sharif et al.). Fault diagnosis system support for reactive scheduling in multipurpose batch chemical plants (D. Ruiz et al.). Computerized screening of chemicals for energy release hazards (B.K. Harrison). Liquid effluent properties prediction from an industrial wastewater treatment plant using artificial neural networks (C.A. Gontarski et al.). Computer aided technique for pollution prevention and treatment (P.M. Harper, R. Gani). Knowledge based models for the analysis of complex separation processes (P.B. Shah, A.C. Kokossis). Mixed integer programming techniques for the scheduling of fuel oil and asphalt production (J.M. Pinto, M. Joly). A mathematical programming approach for the optimal scheduling of heat-integrated multipurpose plants under fouling conditions (M.C. Georgiadis, L.G. Papageorgiou). A new generation in ERM systems: the tic tac toe algorithm (M. Badell, L. Puigjaner). Author index.
Description
This book includes papers presented at ESCAPE-10, the 10th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process -Engineering, held in Florence, Italy, 7-10th May, 2000.
The scientific program reflected two complementary strategic objectives of the 'Computer Aided Process Engineering' (CAPE) Working Party: one checked the status of historically consolidated topics by means of their industrial application and their emerging issues, while the other was addressed to opening new windows to the CAPE audience by inviting adjacent Working Parties to co-operate in the creation of the technical program.
The former CAPE strategic objective was covered by the topics: Numerical Methods, Process Design and Synthesis, Dynamics & Control, Process Modeling, Simulation and Optimization.
The latter CAPE strategic objective derived from the European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) promotion of scientific activities which autonomously and transversely work across the Working Parties' terms of references. These activities enhance the exchange of the know-how and knowledge acquired by different Working Parties in homologous fields. They also aim to discover complementary facets useful to the dissemination of tools and of novel procedures.
As a consequence, the Working Parties 'Environmental Protection', 'Loss Prevention and Safety Promotion' and 'Multiphase Fluid Flow' were invited to assist in the organization of sessions in the area of: A Process Integrated Approach for: Environmental Benefit, Loss Prevention and Safety, Computational Fluid Dynamics.
A total of 473 abstracts from all over the world were evaluated by the International Scientific Committee. Out of them 197 have been finally selected for the presentation and reported into this book. Their authors come from thirty different countries. The selection of the papers was carried out by twenty-eight international reviewers.
These proceedings will be a major reference document to the scientific and industrial community and will contribute to the progress in Computer Aided Process Engineering.
Readership
For scientists, technologists and industrialists interested in theoretical and applied aspects of computer aided process engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 10th May 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531304
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444505200
