European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 10, Volume 8

This book includes papers presented at ESCAPE-10, the 10th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process -Engineering, held in Florence, Italy, 7-10th May, 2000.

The scientific program reflected two complementary strategic objectives of the 'Computer Aided Process Engineering' (CAPE) Working Party: one checked the status of historically consolidated topics by means of their industrial application and their emerging issues, while the other was addressed to opening new windows to the CAPE audience by inviting adjacent Working Parties to co-operate in the creation of the technical program.

The former CAPE strategic objective was covered by the topics: Numerical Methods, Process Design and Synthesis, Dynamics & Control, Process Modeling, Simulation and Optimization.

The latter CAPE strategic objective derived from the European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) promotion of scientific activities which autonomously and transversely work across the Working Parties' terms of references. These activities enhance the exchange of the know-how and knowledge acquired by different Working Parties in homologous fields. They also aim to discover complementary facets useful to the dissemination of tools and of novel procedures.

As a consequence, the Working Parties 'Environmental Protection', 'Loss Prevention and Safety Promotion' and 'Multiphase Fluid Flow' were invited to assist in the organization of sessions in the area of: A Process Integrated Approach for: Environmental Benefit, Loss Prevention and Safety, Computational Fluid Dynamics.

A total of 473 abstracts from all over the world were evaluated by the International Scientific Committee. Out of them 197 have been finally selected for the presentation and reported into this book. Their authors come from thirty different countries. The selection of the papers was carried out by twenty-eight international reviewers.

These proceedings will be a major reference document to the scientific and industrial community and will contribute to the progress in Computer Aided Process Engineering.