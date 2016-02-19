European Social Policy, Today and Tomorrow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080214443, 9781483159652

European Social Policy, Today and Tomorrow

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: Michael Shanks
eBook ISBN: 9781483159652
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 118
Description

European Social Policy, Today and Tomorrow discusses the future of the European Community focusing on nine member-countries. The book discusses that if the members of the European Community were to survive and prosper, they should develop a viable social policy focusing on the problems and priorities of the common man. The text also explains the need for a clearer definition of the relative role of the member-states. The book describes the process leading to European integration and social policy, and compares the achievements that have resulted in terms of full, better employment together with improvement of living and working conditions.
The text gives special attention to the employment situation and the inception of the European Social Fund, with an emphasis on the freedom of workers to move around the Community in search of better opportunities for themselves. A chapter also emphasizes the role of community participation and industrial democracy toward a meaningful process of shared decision-making. The book argues that the different social systems can be harmonized through the establishment of the First European Social Budget, which tracks date of expenditures covering health, sickness, unemployment, and occupation diseases. The selection then evaluates problems of poverty, health, environment, as well as inflation and social justice. The text evaluates as well the institutions that are established to address the problems. The book then proposes several changes toward a more responsive, evolving European Community.
Diplomats, government policymakers, migrant workers, foreign career service officers, and historians will find this book thought-provoking and helpful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Technical Note

1. European Integration and Social Policy

2. European Social Policy Today

3. Employment and the European Social Fund

4. Migration and Regional Development

5. Participation and Industrial Democracy

6. The Social Budget

7. Poverty, Health and the Environment

8. Inflation and Social Justice

9. The Unsolved Problems

10. The Way Ahead

Index

Details

No. of pages:
118
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159652

