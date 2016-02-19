European Security
1st Edition
Nuclear or Conventional Defence?
Description
European Security: Nuclear or Conventional Defence? documents the proceedings of the IVth International Symposium held in Geneva on December 8-10, 1983. This book compiles papers on the INF negotiations on intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe and START talks on strategic nuclear arms, focusing on four themes— nuclear threats, public reactions, arms race and arms control, and alternative paths. The topics discussed include consequences in Europe of a nuclear conflict; expected impact of the use of nuclear weapons on battlefields, towns, and cities; peace movements in Europe; and Europe and non-violent defense. The aims, roles and prospects of arms control; problem of conventional defense; risk of nuclear war; and nuclear disarmament are also deliberated in this text. This publication is a good source for students and researchers aiming to acquire knowledge of the possible consequences of a nuclear conflict in Europe.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Opening Statement
I Nuclear Threats
Consequences in Europe of a Nuclear Conflict
Nuclear Reality, Military Illusion, Political Responsibility
Expected Impact of the Use of Nuclear Weapons on Battlefields, Towns and Cities
Under What Circumstances Could Resort to Nuclear Weapons Be Justified?
The Linkage of Nuclear Reactors and Nuclear Weapons
Commercial Fast Breeders: Towards an Integrated European Nuclear Force?
1st Session Debate
II Public Reactions
The Letter of the U.S. Catholic Episcopacy on Nuclear Arms of May 1983
The World Council of Churches and Nuclear Weapons
Peace Movements in Europe
The Dynamics of the Peace Movement in the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany
Europe and Non-Violent Defense
2nd Session Debate
III Arms Race and Arms Control
Aims, Roles and Prospects of Arms Control
Reducing the Risk of Nuclear War
Limitation of a Tactical and Strategic Nuclear Defense in France and in Europe
No-First-Use
The Problem of Conventional Defense: The Menace of Balance
Technical Opportunities and Inopportunities versus Domestic and International Politics of the Arms Race
3rd Session Debate
IV Alternative Paths
Soviet Policies for Avoiding Nuclear War and Achieving Comprehensive Disarmament
The Risk of Nuclear War: How to Reduce It
The French Position vis-à-vis NATO/WTO Negotiations
Against the Deployment of New Nuclear Missiles in Europe — A German View
In Favor of the Deployment of New Nuclear Missiles in Europe — A German View
Nuclear Disarmament — An Appraisal
4th Session Debate
Final Statement
Appendices
Unanswered Questions: 1st Session Debate
2nd Session Debate
4th Session Debate
Index
Index of Personalities
List of Speakers
List of the Participants
List of Participants from the Permanent Missions to the U.N.
List of Participating Journalists
Members of the Groupe De Bellerive
Goupe De Bellerive
- Declaration, 3 October 1977
- Declaration, 31 May 1979
- Declaration, 3 April 1981
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278506