European Security: Nuclear or Conventional Defence? documents the proceedings of the IVth International Symposium held in Geneva on December 8-10, 1983. This book compiles papers on the INF negotiations on intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe and START talks on strategic nuclear arms, focusing on four themes— nuclear threats, public reactions, arms race and arms control, and alternative paths. The topics discussed include consequences in Europe of a nuclear conflict; expected impact of the use of nuclear weapons on battlefields, towns, and cities; peace movements in Europe; and Europe and non-violent defense. The aims, roles and prospects of arms control; problem of conventional defense; risk of nuclear war; and nuclear disarmament are also deliberated in this text. This publication is a good source for students and researchers aiming to acquire knowledge of the possible consequences of a nuclear conflict in Europe.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Opening Statement

I Nuclear Threats

Consequences in Europe of a Nuclear Conflict

Nuclear Reality, Military Illusion, Political Responsibility

Expected Impact of the Use of Nuclear Weapons on Battlefields, Towns and Cities

Under What Circumstances Could Resort to Nuclear Weapons Be Justified?

The Linkage of Nuclear Reactors and Nuclear Weapons

Commercial Fast Breeders: Towards an Integrated European Nuclear Force?

1st Session Debate

II Public Reactions

The Letter of the U.S. Catholic Episcopacy on Nuclear Arms of May 1983

The World Council of Churches and Nuclear Weapons

Peace Movements in Europe

The Dynamics of the Peace Movement in the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany

Europe and Non-Violent Defense

2nd Session Debate

III Arms Race and Arms Control

Aims, Roles and Prospects of Arms Control

Reducing the Risk of Nuclear War

Limitation of a Tactical and Strategic Nuclear Defense in France and in Europe

No-First-Use

The Problem of Conventional Defense: The Menace of Balance

Technical Opportunities and Inopportunities versus Domestic and International Politics of the Arms Race

3rd Session Debate

IV Alternative Paths

Soviet Policies for Avoiding Nuclear War and Achieving Comprehensive Disarmament

The Risk of Nuclear War: How to Reduce It

The French Position vis-à-vis NATO/WTO Negotiations

Against the Deployment of New Nuclear Missiles in Europe — A German View

In Favor of the Deployment of New Nuclear Missiles in Europe — A German View

Nuclear Disarmament — An Appraisal

4th Session Debate

Final Statement

Appendices

Unanswered Questions: 1st Session Debate

2nd Session Debate

4th Session Debate

Index

Index of Personalities

List of Speakers

List of the Participants

List of Participants from the Permanent Missions to the U.N.

List of Participating Journalists

Members of the Groupe De Bellerive

Goupe De Bellerive

- Declaration, 3 October 1977

- Declaration, 31 May 1979

- Declaration, 3 April 1981

