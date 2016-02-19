European Mires - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125055802, 9781483272474

European Mires

1st Edition

Editors: Peter D. Moore
eBook ISBN: 9781483272474
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

European Mires brings together in a single volume the various ideas and approaches to the classification and nomenclature of mire types, set out in a single language, namely English. It provides a set of clear explanations of how ecologists view their mires in different parts of Europe. In addition, each account provides a summary and a survey of relevant literature in a variety of languages, which should prove of great value to English speaking students of mire systems. The book contains nine chapters and begins with a discussion of the classification of mires in Europe. This is followed by separate chapters on Finnish mires types, Estonian bogs, the mire types of the German Democratic Republic; and the vegetation and development of Central European mires. Subsequent chapters deal with the vegetation and development of blanket mires, British fens, Welsh mires, and wetland communities in Ireland. It is hoped that this present volume will assist in the dismantling of some international barriers and will provide a basis for further work. It may also help foster a global climate of scientific understanding in such a way as to permit the recrudescence of international mire research.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. The Classification of Mires: an Introduction

2. Key to Finnish Mire Types

3. Estonian Bogs: Plant Cover, Succession and Classification

4. The Mire Types of the German Democratic Republic

5. The Vegetation and Development of Central European Mires

6. The Vegetation and Development of Blanket Mires

7. British Fens—a Review

8. Welsh Mires

9. Wetland Communities in Ireland: a Phytosociological Review

Index

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272474

About the Editor

Peter D. Moore

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.