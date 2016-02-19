European Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies Data 1965-66: Including Six-Language Glossaries of Electronic Component and Microelectronics Terms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080111513, 9781483150635

1st Edition

France, Netherlands, Scandinavia and Switzerland

Editors: G. W. A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483150635
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 1136
Description

European Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies Data 1965-66: Including Six-Language Glossaries of Electronic Component and Microelectronics Terms, Part II, contains relevant glossaries, tables, and charts on the products of France, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, and Switzerland. These include a pictorial glossary of European electronic components; a glossary of terms in current use in microelectronics; useful abstracts of world publications on electronic components; multiple and submultiple prefixes; conversion table for standard prefixes; defined values and physical constants; and a temperature conversion table.
Also provided are a table on fixed resistor color codes; a chart on the power loading of fixed resistors; tables on resistance for wires of various resistance alloys, wire gauges, and resistivities of resistance materials; fixed-capacitor selection charts; data on time-delay relays; and a torque conversion chart.

Table of Contents


Pictorial Glossary of European Electronic Components

Glossary of Terms in Current Use in Microelectronics

Useful Abstracts of World Publications on Electronic Components

Multiple and Submultiple Prefixes

Conversion Table for Standard Prefixes

Defined Values and Physical Constants

Temperature Conversion Table

Fixed Resistor Color Code

Power Loading of Fixed Resistors

Resistance for Wires of Various Resistance Alloys

Wire Gauges

Resistivities of Resistance Materials

Fixed-Capacitor Selection Charts

Time-Delay Relays

Torque Conversion Chart

German Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies

Italian Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies


About the Editor

