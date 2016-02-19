European Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies Data 1965-66: Including Six-Language Glossaries of Electronic Component and Microelectronics Terms
1st Edition
France, Netherlands, Scandinavia and Switzerland
Description
European Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies Data 1965-66: Including Six-Language Glossaries of Electronic Component and Microelectronics Terms, Part II, contains relevant glossaries, tables, and charts on the products of France, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, and Switzerland. These include a pictorial glossary of European electronic components; a glossary of terms in current use in microelectronics; useful abstracts of world publications on electronic components; multiple and submultiple prefixes; conversion table for standard prefixes; defined values and physical constants; and a temperature conversion table.
Also provided are a table on fixed resistor color codes; a chart on the power loading of fixed resistors; tables on resistance for wires of various resistance alloys, wire gauges, and resistivities of resistance materials; fixed-capacitor selection charts; data on time-delay relays; and a torque conversion chart.
Table of Contents
Pictorial Glossary of European Electronic Components
Glossary of Terms in Current Use in Microelectronics
Useful Abstracts of World Publications on Electronic Components
Multiple and Submultiple Prefixes
Conversion Table for Standard Prefixes
Defined Values and Physical Constants
Temperature Conversion Table
Fixed Resistor Color Code
Power Loading of Fixed Resistors
Resistance for Wires of Various Resistance Alloys
Wire Gauges
Resistivities of Resistance Materials
Fixed-Capacitor Selection Charts
Time-Delay Relays
Torque Conversion Chart
German Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies
Italian Miniature Electronic Components and Assemblies
