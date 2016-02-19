European Electronics Directory 1994 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856172295, 9781483292649

European Electronics Directory 1994

1st Edition

Systems and Applications

Editors: C.G. Wedgwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483292649
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st February 1994
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
56.76
56.76
56.99
45.59
45.59
93.95
75.16
75.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Companion volume to Components and Sub-Assemblies Directory, providing access to 8000 manufacturers, agents and representatives of electronics systems and equipment.

Entries include names of key managers, addresses, fax/telephone numbers, and pocket descriptions of manufacturing and sales programmes. There is also a product index to track the companies involved in any given business lines.

Readership

For Electronics, components and systems company marketing/product managers, distributors and agents.

Table of Contents

Abbreviations. Section 1 Directory of manufacturers. Section 2 Directory of agents & representatives. Section 3 Directory of sales subsidiaries. Section 4 Company index. Section 5 Products and services. Electronic hardware for: aerospace industry. automobile industry. banking. broadcasting & telecommunications. computers & data processing. education. environmental monitoring. graphic arts industry. households (consumer electronics). industrial applications. marine applications. medical applications. metal working industry. national defence. oceanology. office administration & automation. packaging machines. security & alarm systems. scientific research laboratories. supermarket & shops. textile machines. transport systems. miscellaneous dedicated applications. Software. applications software. operating software & utilities. task orientated software. Computing services. Research & development. Design, production & test equipment for the electronics industry. Design equipment & materials. Production equipment. Technical materials. Test equipment. Section 6 Index to products and services. Section 7 Glossary of German and French technical terms. Section 8 List of product numbers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483292649

About the Editor

C.G. Wedgwood

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.