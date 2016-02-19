European Contract Electronics Assembly Industry - 1993-97

Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

This report examines the emerging and rapidly growing contract electronic manufacturing industry in Europe [which provides the service of assembling electronic components onto printed circuit boards including design and test] – from the point of view of both the Original Equipment Manufacturer and the Contract Electronics Manufacturer. The regional structure of both OEM & CEM industries is defined, highlighting the wide variation of contract assembly activity from country to country. Detailed profiles are provided on the 56 major CEMs in Europe both in terms of business performance and capabilities. An exhaustive investigation is conducted into the strategic issues surrounding the OEM's "make or buy" decision, taking account of both commercial and technological conservations. Market data and forecasts are provided, showing contract assembly industry growth by country and by end–use. The report is completed by a directory listing of over 200 European Contract Assembly Companies.