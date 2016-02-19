Eurogel '91
1st Edition
Progress in Research and Development of Processes and Products from Sols and Gels
Table of Contents
Abbreviated.I. Invited Lectures. Survey over the State of the Art of Sol-Gel Activities. Survey over the state of the art of sol-gel activities in the United States (D. Uhlmann). Sol-gel processing of advanced ceramics by molecular level designing (S. Hirano, T. Yogo). Glass-research and fiber drawing by sol-gel processes in Japan (T. Yoko, S. Sakka). Scientific fields and practical applications of sol-gel techniques in the Soviet Union (B. Shalumov). Survey over the state of the art in the field of processing of inorganic-organic composite materials (H. Schmidt). II. Precursor Chemistry. Thermal decomposition of hydrosilsesquioxane gels under argon (V. Belot et al.). Heterometallic alkoxides as precursors to multi-component oxides: Some examples based on Pb-Nb and Cd-Nb systems (L.G. Hubert-Pfalzgraf et al.). III. Coatings. Preparation of catalysts on a ceramic substrate by sol-gel technology (A. Bos et al.). Patternable inorganic-organic copolymers (ORMOCERs) (M. Popall et al.). Preparation of superconducting thick films using sol-gel (H. Wedemeyer, J.Y. Zhang). IV. Porous Materials and Composites. Alcoholic fermentation with saccharomyces cerevisiae trapped in SiO2 films (S. Dire et al.). Oncoming developments on sol-gel derived membranes (C. Guizard et al.). The preparation and characterization of Sn-Si-O gels. Part II: The effect of thermal treatment (C.C. Perry et al.). Structural and mechanical evolution of partially densified aerogel during the aerogel-glass process (T. Woignier et al.). V. New Processing Techniques. Fabrication of large size near net shape components of silica glass (M. Beghi et al.). Elaboration of mullite and cordierite powders by organic gels (A. Douy). Progress in powder synthesis by W/O-micro emulsions (R. Nass et al.). A conductivity study on V2O5 based amorphous materials (G.P. Triberis). VI. Poster Sessions. Precursor Chemistry. Coatings. Porous Materials and Composites. New Processing Techniques. General Topics, Glasses and Ceramics.
Description
Eurogel '91 is the second conference to report on the developments in research and technology of European laboratories and industry. The volume focuses on the scientific and technological progress in the field, as well as providing a global overview of the latest developments. The fifty presented papers report on many new themes and research groups.
Expansion in the utilization of the sol-gel process for new products and processes is developing steadily. Application requires an interdisciplinary effort beginning with application orientated fundamental research and ending up with engineering and technology. This interdisciplinary contact can be enhanced by closer cooperation between research and industry. In particular, potential users of innovative materials should become more aware of the possibilities connected with sol-gel technologies. At present the sol-gel process is considered as one of the most important technologies for developing innovative glasses, ceramics and composites. The contributions in this volume will be of interest to all those who are involved in the development potential of industrial and market needs.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 2nd November 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291314
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S. Vilminot Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Strasbourg, France
R. Nass Editor
H. Schmidt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Saarbrücken, Germany