Eukaryotic Transcription Factors
5th Edition
Description
Transcription, or the process by which DNA produces RNA, is a central aspect of gene expression. Transcription factors regulate transcription during development and in disease states. As such, it is critical for researchers to gain a good understanding of the relationship between the structure of various families of transcription factors and their function, as well as roles in human disease. Since publication of the Fourth Edition, there have been major advances, notably in the areas of chromatin remodeling and genome-scale analyses. This complete update includes all new coverage of the latest developments, from enabling genomic technologies to studies on the importance of post-translational modifications beyond phosphorylation events.
Key Features
- Potential of transcription factors as therapeutic targets in human disease
- Importance of histone modifications
- Use of genome-based sequence analysis and high-throughput methods
- Applications of the chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay
- Transcriptional elongation
- Regulation by post-translational modifications
- Regulatory networks and bioinformatics
Readership
A mandatory resource for any researcher or student in the life sciences
Table of Contents
DNA sequences, transcription factors and chromatin structure
Methods for studying transcription factors
RNA polymerases and the basal transcriptional complex
Families of DNA binding transcription factors
Activation of gene expression by transcription factors
Repression of gene expression by transcription factors
Regulation of transcription factor synthesis
Regulation of transcription factor activity
Transcription factors and human disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 12th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080561035
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739834
About the Author
David Latchman
Affiliations and Expertise
Master of Birkbeck, University of London, Professor of Genetics, Birkbeck and University College London, UK