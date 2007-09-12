Eukaryotic Transcription Factors - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780123739834, 9780080561035

Eukaryotic Transcription Factors

5th Edition

Authors: David Latchman
eBook ISBN: 9780080561035
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739834
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2007
Page Count: 488
Description

Transcription, or the process by which DNA produces RNA, is a central aspect of gene expression. Transcription factors regulate transcription during development and in disease states. As such, it is critical for researchers to gain a good understanding of the relationship between the structure of various families of transcription factors and their function, as well as roles in human disease. Since publication of the Fourth Edition, there have been major advances, notably in the areas of chromatin remodeling and genome-scale analyses. This complete update includes all new coverage of the latest developments, from enabling genomic technologies to studies on the importance of post-translational modifications beyond phosphorylation events.

Key Features

  • Potential of transcription factors as therapeutic targets in human disease
  • Importance of histone modifications
  • Use of genome-based sequence analysis and high-throughput methods
  • Applications of the chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay
  • Transcriptional elongation
  • Regulation by post-translational modifications
  • Regulatory networks and bioinformatics

Readership

A mandatory resource for any researcher or student in the life sciences

Table of Contents

DNA sequences, transcription factors and chromatin structure
Methods for studying transcription factors
RNA polymerases and the basal transcriptional complex
Families of DNA binding transcription factors
Activation of gene expression by transcription factors
Repression of gene expression by transcription factors
Regulation of transcription factor synthesis
Regulation of transcription factor activity
Transcription factors and human disease

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080561035
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123739834

About the Author

David Latchman

Affiliations and Expertise

Master of Birkbeck, University of London, Professor of Genetics, Birkbeck and University College London, UK

