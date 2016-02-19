Eukaryotic Cell Genetics
1st Edition
Description
Eukaryotic Cell Genetics reviews the state of knowledge in somatic cell genetics. The book begins by discussing the development of somatic cell genetics, focusing on the estimation of mutation rates in mammalian cells, with frequent reference to the use of drug resistance as a selective character. It then considers some of the specific properties of such variants in order to understand their molecular basis. The subsequent chapters examine the properties of specific types of auxotrophic variants; the means by which eukaryotic cells may be reassembled to give rise to viable cellular composites; gene regulation in eukaryotic organisms; and chromosome mapping. The discussions also include differentiation in cultured cells; neoplastic transformation; the modulation of gene expression in cultured cells; mutation induction in cultured cells; applications of cell culture; and the mechanism of cellular aging. This book is intended for researchers in the fields of genetics and molecular biology, nonspecialists interested in what is happening in a very exciting area of biology, and students at the graduate level in cell biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Somatic Cell Genetics and the Legacy of Microbial Systems
I. Introduction
II. Mutation versus Adaptation in Bacterial Populations
III. The Basis of Variation in Somatic Cells
IV. Summary and Conclusions
2 Drug Resistance and Its Genetic Basis
I. Introduction
II. Purine Analogs
III. Pyrimidine Analogs
IV. Drugs Other than Purine and Pyrimidine Analogs
V. Conclusions
3 Auxotrophic Variants in Cultured Cells
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Isolation
III. Properties of Variants
IV. Conclusions
4 Mechanisms for the Exchange of Genetic Information in Cultured Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cell Hybridization
III. Genetic Exchange Using Cell Components
IV. Transfer of Genetic Information Using Purified Metaphase Chromosomes
V. Transformation Using Purified DNA Preparations
VI. Transfer of Information through Direct Microinjection of RNA and DNA
VII. Conclusion
5 The Regulation of Gene Expression in Heterokaryons
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Reactivation in Heterokaryons
III. The Expression of Genetic Information in Heterokaryons
IV. The Mechanism of Nuclear Activation in Heterokaryons
V. Conclusions
6 Chromosome Mapping
I. Introduction
II. Mapping by Pedigree Analysis
III. Linkage Mapping Using Somatic Cell Hybridization, Chromosomal Variants, and Nucleic Acid Hybridization
IV. Conclusions
7 Differentiation in Cultured Cells: Liver Cells
I. Introduction
II. Liver Cells and Their Hybrids in the Study of Differentiation
III. Clonal Variation in Liver Cells
IV. Transfer of Control Factors via Cytoplasms
V. Conclusion
8 Differentiation in Cultured Cells: Muscle Cells, Melanoma Cells, Neuronal Cells, and Hemoglobin- Producing Cells
I. Introduction
II. Muscle
III. Melanin Synthesis in Cell Hybrids
IV. Nerve Cells
V. Hemoglobin Synthesis in Cell Hybrids
VI. Conclusion and Summary
9 Differentiation in Cultured Cells: Cells of the Immune System
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Antibody Diversity
III. The Structure of the Antibody Molecule
IV. The Arrangement of Antibody Genes
V. Immunoglobulin Expression in Cell Hybrids
VI. Monoclonat Antibodies Produced by Cell Hybrids
VII. Conclusion
10 Hypotheses of Malignancy and Their Analysis through the Use of Somatic Cell Hybrids
I. Introduction
II. Models of Cancer
III. Analysis of Malignancy in Intraspecific Somatic Cell Hybrids
IV. Genetic Control of Malignancy in Interspecific Hybrids
V. Chromosomal Alterations and Malignancy
VI. Conclusions
11 Modulation of Gene Expression in Cultured Cells
I. Introduction
II. Response to Steroid Hormones in Eukaryotic Cells
III. Effects of Bromodeoxyuridine on Differentiated Gene Functions
IV. Cyclic AMP Response in Cultured Cells
V. Conclusions
12 Mutation Induction in Cultured Cells
I. Introduction
II. Problems Involved in Mutagenesis Studies
III. Induction of Mutations by X Rays and Nonionizing Radiation
IV. Chemical Mutagenesis
V. Conclusions
13 Use of Cell Culture in the Analysis of Human Heredity
I. Introduction
II. Hypercholesterolemia
III. X Chromosomal Inactivation
IV. Xeroderma Pigmentosum
V. Testicular Feminization
VI. Conclusions
14 The Cellular Basis of the Aging Process
I. Introduction
II. The Aging of Diploid Fibroblasts in Vitro
III. Proliferative Capacity of Diploid Fibroblasts and the Normal Aging Process
IV. Error Catastrophe Hypothesis
V. Conclusions
15 Future Outlook
I. Introduction
II. Recombinant DNA Technology
III. Immunogenetics
IV. Human Genetics
V. Aging
VI. Malignancy
VII. Differentiation
VIII. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158183