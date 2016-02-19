Eukaryotic Cell Genetics reviews the state of knowledge in somatic cell genetics. The book begins by discussing the development of somatic cell genetics, focusing on the estimation of mutation rates in mammalian cells, with frequent reference to the use of drug resistance as a selective character. It then considers some of the specific properties of such variants in order to understand their molecular basis. The subsequent chapters examine the properties of specific types of auxotrophic variants; the means by which eukaryotic cells may be reassembled to give rise to viable cellular composites; gene regulation in eukaryotic organisms; and chromosome mapping. The discussions also include differentiation in cultured cells; neoplastic transformation; the modulation of gene expression in cultured cells; mutation induction in cultured cells; applications of cell culture; and the mechanism of cellular aging. This book is intended for researchers in the fields of genetics and molecular biology, nonspecialists interested in what is happening in a very exciting area of biology, and students at the graduate level in cell biology.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Somatic Cell Genetics and the Legacy of Microbial Systems

I. Introduction

II. Mutation versus Adaptation in Bacterial Populations

III. The Basis of Variation in Somatic Cells

IV. Summary and Conclusions

2 Drug Resistance and Its Genetic Basis

I. Introduction

II. Purine Analogs

III. Pyrimidine Analogs

IV. Drugs Other than Purine and Pyrimidine Analogs

V. Conclusions

3 Auxotrophic Variants in Cultured Cells

I. Introduction

II. Techniques for Isolation

III. Properties of Variants

IV. Conclusions

4 Mechanisms for the Exchange of Genetic Information in Cultured Cells

I. Introduction

II. Cell Hybridization

III. Genetic Exchange Using Cell Components

IV. Transfer of Genetic Information Using Purified Metaphase Chromosomes

V. Transformation Using Purified DNA Preparations

VI. Transfer of Information through Direct Microinjection of RNA and DNA

VII. Conclusion

5 The Regulation of Gene Expression in Heterokaryons

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear Reactivation in Heterokaryons

III. The Expression of Genetic Information in Heterokaryons

IV. The Mechanism of Nuclear Activation in Heterokaryons

V. Conclusions

6 Chromosome Mapping

I. Introduction

II. Mapping by Pedigree Analysis

III. Linkage Mapping Using Somatic Cell Hybridization, Chromosomal Variants, and Nucleic Acid Hybridization

IV. Conclusions

7 Differentiation in Cultured Cells: Liver Cells

I. Introduction

II. Liver Cells and Their Hybrids in the Study of Differentiation

III. Clonal Variation in Liver Cells

IV. Transfer of Control Factors via Cytoplasms

V. Conclusion

8 Differentiation in Cultured Cells: Muscle Cells, Melanoma Cells, Neuronal Cells, and Hemoglobin- Producing Cells

I. Introduction

II. Muscle

III. Melanin Synthesis in Cell Hybrids

IV. Nerve Cells

V. Hemoglobin Synthesis in Cell Hybrids

VI. Conclusion and Summary

9 Differentiation in Cultured Cells: Cells of the Immune System

I. Introduction

II. Mechanism of Antibody Diversity

III. The Structure of the Antibody Molecule

IV. The Arrangement of Antibody Genes

V. Immunoglobulin Expression in Cell Hybrids

VI. Monoclonat Antibodies Produced by Cell Hybrids

VII. Conclusion

10 Hypotheses of Malignancy and Their Analysis through the Use of Somatic Cell Hybrids

I. Introduction

II. Models of Cancer

III. Analysis of Malignancy in Intraspecific Somatic Cell Hybrids

IV. Genetic Control of Malignancy in Interspecific Hybrids

V. Chromosomal Alterations and Malignancy

VI. Conclusions

11 Modulation of Gene Expression in Cultured Cells

I. Introduction

II. Response to Steroid Hormones in Eukaryotic Cells

III. Effects of Bromodeoxyuridine on Differentiated Gene Functions

IV. Cyclic AMP Response in Cultured Cells

V. Conclusions

12 Mutation Induction in Cultured Cells

I. Introduction

II. Problems Involved in Mutagenesis Studies

III. Induction of Mutations by X Rays and Nonionizing Radiation

IV. Chemical Mutagenesis

V. Conclusions

13 Use of Cell Culture in the Analysis of Human Heredity

I. Introduction

II. Hypercholesterolemia

III. X Chromosomal Inactivation

IV. Xeroderma Pigmentosum

V. Testicular Feminization

VI. Conclusions

14 The Cellular Basis of the Aging Process

I. Introduction

II. The Aging of Diploid Fibroblasts in Vitro

III. Proliferative Capacity of Diploid Fibroblasts and the Normal Aging Process

IV. Error Catastrophe Hypothesis

V. Conclusions

15 Future Outlook

I. Introduction

II. Recombinant DNA Technology

III. Immunogenetics

IV. Human Genetics

V. Aging

VI. Malignancy

VII. Differentiation

VIII. Conclusions

Bibliography

Index





