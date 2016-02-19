Geometric Transformations, Volume 1: Euclidean and Affine Transformations focuses on the study of coordinates, trigonometry, transformations, and linear equations.

The publication first takes a look at orthogonal transformations, including orthogonal transformations of the first and second kinds; representations of orthogonal transformations as the products of fundamental orthogonal transformations; and representation of an orthogonal transformation of space as a product of fundamental orthogonal transformations. The text then examines similarity and affine transformations. Topics include properties of affine mappings, Darboux's lemma and its consequences, affine transformations in coordinates, homothetic transformations, similarity transformations of the plane in coordinates, and similarity mapping.

The book takes a look at the representation of a similarity transformation as the product of a homothetic transformation and an orthogonal transformation; application of affine transformations to the investigation of properties of the ellipse; and representation of any affine transformation as a product of affine transformations of the simplest types.

The manuscript is a valuable reference for high school teachers and readers interested in the Euclidean and affine transformations.