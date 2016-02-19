Ethylene in Plant Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120414505, 9780323156462

Ethylene in Plant Biology

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Abeles
eBook ISBN: 9780323156462
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 312
Description

Ethylene in Plant Biology focuses on the role of ethylene in plant physiology and the interrelationship between ethylene, fruit ripening, and respiration. It summarizes the physiology, biochemistry, production, regulation, plant effects, metabolism, and mechanism of action of ethylene.
This book presents an introduction to basic chemistry of ethylene and available techniques for its sampling and analysis. Then, it discusses the rate, environmental conditions, and reactions involved in ethylene production. Chapter 4 examines the effects of herbicides and hormones, such as auxin, gibberellins, cytokinins, and abscisic acid, on ethylene production. Meanwhile, the next chapter studies the so-called stress ethylene phenomenon in plants. In particular, this book examines the role of insects, temperature, water, gamma-irradiation, and mechanical and chemical stimuli in stress ethylene. The biochemical aspects of ethylene are covered in the subsequent chapters. These include its role in growth and development of plant, phytogerontological activity, role in ethylene synthesis, respiration, pigmentation, and hormone regulation. Chapter 9 presents the activity of ethylene relative to other hydrocarbon analogs and dose-response relationships for a number of ethylene-mediated processes. The concluding chapters tackle the attachment of ethylene to its site of action, including epinasty, root initiation, intumescence formation, and floral initiation. A discussion on the issue of ethylene air pollution is included.
This book will be useful to both undergraduate students and professional workers, especially those who have background in plant anatomy, plant physiology, or biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

Text

References

2. Chemistry and Analysis of Ethylene

I. Chemistry

II. Ethylene Analysis

References

3. Physiology and Biochemistry of Ethylene Production

I. Variety of Organisms and Rates of Production

II. Environmental Control

III. Biochemistry of Ethylene Production

References

4. Hormonal and Herbicidal Regulation of Ethylene

I. Auxin

II. Gibberellins

III. Cytokinins

IV. Abscisic Acid

V. Growth Retardants

VI. Regulation of Ethylene Production by 2,4-D and Other Herbicides

VII. Ethrel and Other Ethylene-Releasing Chemicals

References

5. Stress Ethylene

I. Insects

II. Temperature

III. Water

IV. γ-Irradiation

V. Disease

VI. Mechanical Effects

VII. Chemical Effects

VIII. Conclusions

References

6. Growth and Developmental Effects of Ethylene

I. Dormancy

II. Growth

III. Epinasty

IV. Hook Opening

V. Induction of Roots and Root Hairs

VI. Hypertrophy

VII. Exudation

VIII. Flowering

IX. Gravitational Responses

X. Effect on Motor Cells

XI. Algae and Fungi

References

7. Phytogerontological Effects of Ethylene

I. Flower Fading and Leaf Senescence

II. Fruit Ripening

III. Abscission

References

8. Regulation of Metabolie and Physiological Systems by Ethylene

I. Role of Ethylene in Disease and Disease Resistance

II. Role of Ethylene in Enzyme Synthesis

III. Effect on Respiration

IV. Effects on Pigmentation

V. Regulation of Hormone Biochemistry and Physiology

VI. Cold Hardiness

References

9. Ethylene Analogs and Antagonists

I. Ethylene Analogs

II. Ethylene Antagonist—CO2

III. Dose-Response Relationships

IV. Other Compounds

References

10. Mechanism of Ethylene Action

I. Attachment Site

II. Effect on Isolated Enzymes

III. Membranes

IV. Regulation of Nucleic Acid and Protein Metabolism

V. Conclusions

References

11. Air Pollution and Ethylene Cycle

I. Background

II. Sources of Ethylene

III. Economic Losses Due to Ethylene Air Pollution

IV. Control of Air Pollution

V. Degradation of Atmospheric Ethylene

VI. Air Quality Standards

References

Author Index

Subject Index




