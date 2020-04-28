Ethnically Sensitive Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-2

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Anthony Brissett, Lisa Ishii, and Kofi Boahene, is devoted to Ethnically Sensitive Rhinoplasty. Articles in this issue include: The Changing Face of Beauty; A Global Assessment of Facial Beauty; Concepts of Facial Aesthetics When Considering Ethnic Rhinoplasty; How You See Yourself: Cultural Considerations and Self Image for Rhinoplasty Patients of Ethnic Descent; Cultural Preservation: An Ethnically Sensitive Approach to Rhinoplasty Surgery; Dorsal Modifications and Management of the Nasal Pyramid in Patients of African Descent; Management of the Nasal Tip, Nasal Base and Soft Tissue Envelope in Patients of African Descent; Endonasal Approach to the Caucasian Nose; Open Structure Approach to the Caucasian Nose; Use of Nasal Implants and Dorsal Modification When Treating the Asian Nose; Management of the Mestizo Nose; and Surgical Considerations in Patients of Middle Eastern Descent.