Ethnically Sensitive Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-2

Ethnically Sensitive Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-2

1st Edition

1st Edition

Editors: Anthony Brisset Lisa Ishii Kofi Boahene
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712798
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Anthony Brissett, Lisa Ishii, and Kofi Boahene, is devoted to Ethnically Sensitive Rhinoplasty. Articles in this issue include: The Changing Face of Beauty; A Global Assessment of Facial Beauty; Concepts of Facial Aesthetics When Considering Ethnic Rhinoplasty; How You See Yourself: Cultural Considerations and Self Image for Rhinoplasty Patients of Ethnic Descent; Cultural Preservation: An Ethnically Sensitive Approach to Rhinoplasty Surgery; Dorsal Modifications and Management of the Nasal Pyramid in Patients of African Descent; Management of the Nasal Tip, Nasal Base and Soft Tissue Envelope in Patients of African Descent; Endonasal Approach to the Caucasian Nose; Open Structure Approach to the Caucasian Nose; Use of Nasal Implants and Dorsal Modification When Treating the Asian Nose; Management of the Mestizo Nose; and Surgical Considerations in Patients of Middle Eastern Descent.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323712798

About the Editors

Anthony Brisset Editor

Lisa Ishii Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

Kofi Boahene Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, John Hopkins Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Center

