Ethnically Sensitive Rhinoplasty, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Anthony Brissett, Lisa Ishii, and Kofi Boahene, is devoted to Ethnically Sensitive Rhinoplasty. Articles in this issue include: The Changing Face of Beauty; A Global Assessment of Facial Beauty; Concepts of Facial Aesthetics When Considering Ethnic Rhinoplasty; How You See Yourself: Cultural Considerations and Self Image for Rhinoplasty Patients of Ethnic Descent; Cultural Preservation: An Ethnically Sensitive Approach to Rhinoplasty Surgery; Dorsal Modifications and Management of the Nasal Pyramid in Patients of African Descent; Management of the Nasal Tip, Nasal Base and Soft Tissue Envelope in Patients of African Descent; Endonasal Approach to the Caucasian Nose; Open Structure Approach to the Caucasian Nose; Use of Nasal Implants and Dorsal Modification When Treating the Asian Nose; Management of the Mestizo Nose; and Surgical Considerations in Patients of Middle Eastern Descent.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323712798
About the Editors
Anthony Brisset Editor
Lisa Ishii Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins
Kofi Boahene Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, John Hopkins Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Center