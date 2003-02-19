Ethics in Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750652650, 9780702037788

Ethics in Nursing

3rd Edition

The Caring Relationship

Authors: Verena Tschudin
eBook ISBN: 9780702037788
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652650
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th February 2003
Page Count: 272
Description

This well-known core text on nursing ethics provides an in-depth exploration of nursing ethics content from the western philosophical tradition along with some of the methods used in teaching this content. It addresses cross-cultural issues in using specific ethics content. It also discusses the downside to the present dualism model in nursing ethics and replaces this with a more complex and useful model that invites debate.

Table of Contents

Preface to the third edition; Caring: a basis for ethics; The caring relationship; Values and value-statements; Ethical theories; Responsibilities and rights; Making ethical decisions; Ethical issues in nursing; Ethical dilemmas; Ethics and the future; References; Index.

About the Author

Verena Tschudin

Editor, Nursing Ethics; Lecturer/Tutor in Nursing Ethics, University of Surrey, UK

