Ethics in Nursing
3rd Edition
The Caring Relationship
Description
This well-known core text on nursing ethics provides an in-depth exploration of nursing ethics content from the western philosophical tradition along with some of the methods used in teaching this content. It addresses cross-cultural issues in using specific ethics content. It also discusses the downside to the present dualism model in nursing ethics and replaces this with a more complex and useful model that invites debate.
Table of Contents
Preface to the third edition; Caring: a basis for ethics; The caring relationship; Values and value-statements; Ethical theories; Responsibilities and rights; Making ethical decisions; Ethical issues in nursing; Ethical dilemmas; Ethics and the future; References; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 19th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037788
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750652650
About the Author
Verena Tschudin
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Nursing Ethics; Lecturer/Tutor in Nursing Ethics, University of Surrey, UK