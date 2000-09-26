Ethics in Midwifery
2nd Edition
Description
This book examines the principles and realities of ethics in midwifery practice today. It explains basic ethical theory, looking at how dilemmas occur and the ethical bases on which conflicts can be resolved. Through a series of case studies, options and issues for consideration are reviewed, particularly in areas of increasing concern and debate such as confidentiality, autonomy, screening, abortion, assisted conception and withholding treatment. This book is valuable to all students and practicing midwives who need to understand the principles and practice of ethics, especially how to apply ethical thought and action in their own day-to-day work.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Ethical Theory
Is ethical reasoning part of everyday life?
What is ethics?
What is a moral issue?
What is a moral dilemma?
How do we resolve the conflicts do we need ethical theories?
Ethical theories: -
Utilitarianism
Act-utilitarianism
Rule-utilitarianism
Some criticisms of utilitarianism
Deontology:
Rational monism
Traditional deontology
Intuitionistic Pluralism
Another alternative?
Suggested reading
References
Bibliography
Part Two
Chapter One: Introduction to Part Two
References
Bibliography
Chapter Two: Ethical Dimensions of the Midwifes Role
Practitioner
Educator
Counsellor
Advisor
Friend
Chapter Three: Confidentiality
Case studies
Discussion of questions
Further discussions
Infringement of confidentiality
For whom is confidentiality/privacy important?
When do health care workers need to consider confidentiality?
Applying the theories
Suggested reading
References
Bibliography
Chapter Four: Accountability
Case study
Discussion of questions
Further discussion
FOR whom and what are midwives accountable?
TO whom are midwives accountable?
Applying the theories
Suggested reading
References
Bibliography
Chapter Five: Autonomy and Consent
Case study
Discussion of questions
Further discussion
Autonomy
Paternalism
Consent
Applying the theories
Suggested reading
References
Bibliography
Chapter Six: Conscientious Objection to Participation in Abortion
Case study
Discussion of questions
Further discussion
Applying the theories
Suggested reading
References
Bibliography
Chapter Seven: Assisted Conception
Case study
Discussion of questions
Further discussion
Applying the theories
Suggested reading
References
Bibliography
Chapter Eight: Withholding and Withdrawing Treatment
Case study
Discussion of questions
Further discussion
Applying the theories
Suggested reading
References
Bibliography
Conclusion
Glossary
Index
Index of Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2000
- Published:
- 26th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723431725
About the Author
Shirley Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Midwifery Consultant