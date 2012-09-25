Ethics for Graduate Researchers

About the authors

List of Contributors

Introduction

Introduction to Section 1. Developing Ethics as a Core Competency: Integrity in Scientific Research

1. Recognising Traditions of Argumentation in Philosophical Ethics

Agency and Ethics in a Technological Culture

Traditions of Ethical Argumentation

Cultural Memory and Political Institutions as Decisive Contexts for Research Parameters and for Public Debate

Bibliography

2. Navigating the Minefields: Ethics and Misconduct in Scientific Research

Introduction

What Is Meant by Research Ethics?

Why Might Scientists Misbehave?

The Nature of Scientific Misconduct

Ethics and Authorship

Ethics and Peer Review

Plagiarism in Scientific Writing: A Plague on All Our Houses

Ethics and the Treatment of Colleagues (and Rivals)

Dealing with Error

Conclusions

Acknowledgement

Bibliography

3. Ethics and the Researcher

Introduction

The Researcher

The Research Supervisor

When Things Go Wrong

Conclusion

Acknowledgement

Bibliography

Introduction to Section 2. Research Ethics Governance in the EU; the Role of Civic Debate, the Question of Limits in Research

Questions by Ethicists to their Role in the Public Realm

Recognition of the Precautionary Principle

Transparency of Research

4. Bioethics and Biolaw in the European Union: Bridging or Fudging Different Traditions of Moral and Legal Argumentation?

Two Traditions of Thinking: Self-Determination and Dignity

Controversies Between Different Traditions of Interpretation of Moral and Legal Concepts

The Demand for Transparency in Research

Bibliography

5. Ethics as Consensus Management in Expert Cultures – or Through Civic Debate in the Public Sphere?

Dilemmas Between Science and Society

Shifts in the Concept of Life

Controversies in Expert Cultures and in Civil Society About Patenting Embryonic Stem Cells

Conclusion: A Final Remark on Pluralism and Tolerance as Leading Values

Bibliography

6. Nanomedicine and European Ethics – Part One

Ethics in Nanosciences: The ELSA Approach

Ethics, Policy and Society: The Role of the EGE

Bibliography

7. International Agreements on the Prohibition of Human Cloning as a Test Case for Limits in Research

The Birth of Dolly and the Cloning Debate

Efforts for an International Ban on Cloning

Understanding the Arguments Made in Public Debate

Conclusions

Bibliography

Section 3. Contextualising Ethical Principles in Research Practice in Different Disciplines

8. Consent, Assent and Dissent in Dementia Care and Research

If You Design for the Old…

Why Do We Need Ethics?

Ethics and Law

Virtuous Clinician/Researcher or Toolkit for Ethical Analysis?

Capacity for Research

Informed Consent in Research and Practice: A Subtle Concept

Vulnerability: From the General to the Particular

The Ongoing Evolution of the Research Ethics Committee

Supporting Decision-Making Capacity

Towards a Better Understanding of Life with Dementia

From Literature to Real Life

Third Party ‘Consent’ or ‘Assent’?

Summary

References

9. Research Without One’s Own Consent? Consequences of the New United Nations Disability Rights Convention for Research

The Controversial Prohibition of Research in the Interest of Third Parties with Persons ‘Unable to Consent’

Trends Towards Liberalisation and the Invention of ‘Benefit to a Group’

A Change of Presuppositions Through the UN Convention on Persons with Disabilities

Assistance Instead of Representation

Bibliography

10. Contested Archaeologies: Archaeology in Politics and Identity Formation

Israel and the Republic of Cyprus as Case Studies

Nationalism and Archaeology

Archaeology in Israel: Jerusalem Archaeological Park and Caesarea

Lessons to Be Learned from Case Studies

Contested Archaeologies and Ethics

Bibliography

11. Research Ethics in Divided and Violent Societies: Seizing the Ethical Opportunity

Introduction

‘Making a Difference?’ – Seizing the Ethical Opportunity

A Plan for Protection – Personal Safety

A Plan for Protection – Participants’ Safety

A Plan for Communication and Dissemination

Conclusion

Bibliography

12. Ethics of Oral Interviews with Children

Changing Conceptions of Children and Childhood

Methods in Research with Children

Qualitative Interviews as a Window into Children’s Lives

Ethical Considerations for Conducting Interviews with Children

Consent and Choice

Power Dynamics in the Interview Setting

Protection from Harm

Conclusion

References

Section 4. Emerging Debates and Future Prospects

Section 4. Emerging Debates and Future Prospects

Ethical Reflection and the Social Context of Research

Research Ethics in a Deliberative Democracy

13. Environmental Perspectives in Research Ethics

Sustainability and Productionism

Sustainability as a Concept of Convergence

No-Till Agriculture: A Case Study in Environmental Hermeneutics

Implications for Research Ethics

Acknowledgements

Bibliography

14. Synthetic Biology – An Emerging Debate in European Ethics – Part Two

A Social–Ethical Approach to Ethics of New Technologies

The EGE Opinion on Synthetic Biology

A Framework of Ethical Reasoning

Bibliography

15. Lessons from Teaching Research Ethics Across the Disciplines

Introduction

Conclusion

16. Conclusion