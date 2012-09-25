Ethics for Graduate Researchers
Description
This edited collection is intended as a primer for core concepts and principles in research ethics and as an in-depth exploration of the contextualization of these principles in practice across key disciplines. The material is nested so that readers can engage with it at different levels and depths. It is unique in that it combines an analysis of complex ethical debates about the nature of research and its governance with the best of case-based and discipline-specific approaches.
It deals with the following topics in depth: in the natural sciences, it explores the scientific integrity of the researcher and the research process, human cloning as a test case for the limits to research, and the emerging ethical issues in nanotechnology; in the health sciences, it takes up the question of consent, assent and proxies, research with vulnerable groups and the ethics of clinical trials; in the social sciences, it explores the issues that arise in qualitative research, interviews and ethnography; and in the humanities, it examines contested archaeologies and research in divided societies.
Table of Contents
About the authors
List of Contributors
Introduction
Introduction to Section 1. Developing Ethics as a Core Competency: Integrity in Scientific Research
1. Recognising Traditions of Argumentation in Philosophical Ethics
Agency and Ethics in a Technological Culture
Traditions of Ethical Argumentation
Cultural Memory and Political Institutions as Decisive Contexts for Research Parameters and for Public Debate
Bibliography
2. Navigating the Minefields: Ethics and Misconduct in Scientific Research
Introduction
What Is Meant by Research Ethics?
Why Might Scientists Misbehave?
The Nature of Scientific Misconduct
Ethics and Authorship
Ethics and Peer Review
Plagiarism in Scientific Writing: A Plague on All Our Houses
Ethics and the Treatment of Colleagues (and Rivals)
Dealing with Error
Conclusions
Acknowledgement
Bibliography
3. Ethics and the Researcher
Introduction
The Researcher
The Research Supervisor
When Things Go Wrong
Conclusion
Acknowledgement
Bibliography
Introduction to Section 2. Research Ethics Governance in the EU; the Role of Civic Debate, the Question of Limits in Research
Questions by Ethicists to their Role in the Public Realm
Recognition of the Precautionary Principle
Transparency of Research
4. Bioethics and Biolaw in the European Union: Bridging or Fudging Different Traditions of Moral and Legal Argumentation?
Two Traditions of Thinking: Self-Determination and Dignity
Controversies Between Different Traditions of Interpretation of Moral and Legal Concepts
The Demand for Transparency in Research
Bibliography
5. Ethics as Consensus Management in Expert Cultures – or Through Civic Debate in the Public Sphere?
Dilemmas Between Science and Society
Shifts in the Concept of Life
Controversies in Expert Cultures and in Civil Society About Patenting Embryonic Stem Cells
Conclusion: A Final Remark on Pluralism and Tolerance as Leading Values
Bibliography
6. Nanomedicine and European Ethics – Part One
Ethics in Nanosciences: The ELSA Approach
Ethics, Policy and Society: The Role of the EGE
Bibliography
7. International Agreements on the Prohibition of Human Cloning as a Test Case for Limits in Research
The Birth of Dolly and the Cloning Debate
Efforts for an International Ban on Cloning
Understanding the Arguments Made in Public Debate
Conclusions
Bibliography
Section 3. Contextualising Ethical Principles in Research Practice in Different Disciplines
8. Consent, Assent and Dissent in Dementia Care and Research
If You Design for the Old…
Why Do We Need Ethics?
Ethics and Law
Virtuous Clinician/Researcher or Toolkit for Ethical Analysis?
Capacity for Research
Informed Consent in Research and Practice: A Subtle Concept
Vulnerability: From the General to the Particular
The Ongoing Evolution of the Research Ethics Committee
Supporting Decision-Making Capacity
Towards a Better Understanding of Life with Dementia
From Literature to Real Life
Third Party ‘Consent’ or ‘Assent’?
Summary
References
9. Research Without One’s Own Consent? Consequences of the New United Nations Disability Rights Convention for Research
The Controversial Prohibition of Research in the Interest of Third Parties with Persons ‘Unable to Consent’
Trends Towards Liberalisation and the Invention of ‘Benefit to a Group’
A Change of Presuppositions Through the UN Convention on Persons with Disabilities
Assistance Instead of Representation
Bibliography
10. Contested Archaeologies: Archaeology in Politics and Identity Formation
Israel and the Republic of Cyprus as Case Studies
Nationalism and Archaeology
Archaeology in Israel: Jerusalem Archaeological Park and Caesarea
Lessons to Be Learned from Case Studies
Contested Archaeologies and Ethics
Bibliography
11. Research Ethics in Divided and Violent Societies: Seizing the Ethical Opportunity
Introduction
‘Making a Difference?’ – Seizing the Ethical Opportunity
A Plan for Protection – Personal Safety
A Plan for Protection – Participants’ Safety
A Plan for Communication and Dissemination
Conclusion
Bibliography
12. Ethics of Oral Interviews with Children
Changing Conceptions of Children and Childhood
Methods in Research with Children
Qualitative Interviews as a Window into Children’s Lives
Ethical Considerations for Conducting Interviews with Children
Consent and Choice
Power Dynamics in the Interview Setting
Protection from Harm
Conclusion
References
Section 4. Emerging Debates and Future Prospects
Ethical Reflection and the Social Context of Research
Research Ethics in a Deliberative Democracy
13. Environmental Perspectives in Research Ethics
Sustainability and Productionism
Sustainability as a Concept of Convergence
No-Till Agriculture: A Case Study in Environmental Hermeneutics
Implications for Research Ethics
Acknowledgements
Bibliography
14. Synthetic Biology – An Emerging Debate in European Ethics – Part Two
A Social–Ethical Approach to Ethics of New Technologies
The EGE Opinion on Synthetic Biology
A Framework of Ethical Reasoning
Bibliography
15. Lessons from Teaching Research Ethics Across the Disciplines
Introduction
Conclusion
16. Conclusion
About the Editor
Cathriona Russell
Affiliations and Expertise
Cathriona Russell is Adjunct Assistant Professor in the School of Religions and Theology at Trinity College Dublin and Director of the Masters in Ecology and Religion at All Hallows College, Dublin City University.
Linda Hogan
Affiliations and Expertise
Linda Hogan is Vice-Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Trinity College Dublin, where she also holds the Chair in Ecumenics.
Maureen Junker-Kenny
Affiliations and Expertise
Maureen Junker-Kenny is Associate Professor of Theology in the Department of Religions and Theology, Trinity College Dublin.