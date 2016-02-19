Ethics and Social Responsibility in Science Education
1st Edition
Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs
Description
Ethics and Social Responsibility in Science Education discusses the principles and approaches to the problems of ethics and social responsibility in science education. The book is divided into three parts. The first part, Principles and Approach, explores the nature of moral education and the ethics; social responsibility of science; and the roles of scientists and engineers in societal issues. The second part, Problems and Prospects, covers different social and cultural issues in relation to ethics in science such as international stability; food production; human experimentation; medical ethics; chemical pollution; and energy production. The third part, Teaching Methodology, talks about the importance and styles of teaching ethics and social responsibility in science education. The text is recommended for practitioners, researchers, and educators in the different fields of science. Those who wish to know the importance of ethics in the socio-cultural aspect of sciences will also find this book helpful.
Table of Contents
Part I Principles and Approaches
Introduction
The Nature of Moral Education in the Contemporary World
Ethics and Social Responsibility in Science Education: An Overview
Roles of Scientists, Engineers and the Public in the Resolution of Societal Issues
Ethics - The Cement of Science
Part II Problems and Prospects
Introduction
International Stability: The Responsibility of the Scientist and Technologist
The Biological and Social Crisis from a New Population Perspective as an Example of the Interdependence of Science and Culture
Some Ethical and Social Issues in Food Production, Distribution and Utilization in Developing Countries
Human Experimentation with New Drugs and Medical Ethics
Cerebral Tissue Transplants - An Ethical Problem for Discussion in Schools
Bioethical Considerations Concerning the Clinical Application of Human Genetic Knowledge
Chemical Pollution
Some Problems of Energy Production and Use for Consideration from the Viewpoint of Ethics and Social Responsibility
Towards Knowledge Engineering
Part III Teaching Methodology
Introduction
Teaching Styles
Ethics in the Classroom
What Can Primary Science Contribute to Ethics and Social Responsibility?
Values in Primary Science Education
Teaching Strategies for Presenting Ethical Dilemmas
Ethical Values in Biology Education
Ethics and Social Responsibility in Science Teaching - An Exemplar "Aspects of Human Reproduction"
Dealing With Acceptable Risk in Science Education: the Case of Ionizing Radiation
Case Studies on Local Industry
Education for Ethics and Social Responsibility in Community Service: Two Practical Examples
Moving towards a Socially Responsible Future: An Ecological Approach
Achieving the Goals of Environmental Education: Ethics and Affective Outcomes
Girls Need Science - Science Needs Girls
Teacher Training for Moral Education
Appendix 1 Policy Statements on Ethics and Social Responsibility by Some Member Unions of ICSU
Appendix 2 Some Suggestions for Students' Discussions of Moral Dilemmas
Appendix 3 Selected Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160573
About the Editor
M. J. Frazer
A. Kornhauser
Affiliations and Expertise
Edvard Kardelj University, Ljubljana, Yugoslavia