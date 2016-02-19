Ethics and Social Responsibility in Science Education discusses the principles and approaches to the problems of ethics and social responsibility in science education. The book is divided into three parts. The first part, Principles and Approach, explores the nature of moral education and the ethics; social responsibility of science; and the roles of scientists and engineers in societal issues. The second part, Problems and Prospects, covers different social and cultural issues in relation to ethics in science such as international stability; food production; human experimentation; medical ethics; chemical pollution; and energy production. The third part, Teaching Methodology, talks about the importance and styles of teaching ethics and social responsibility in science education. The text is recommended for practitioners, researchers, and educators in the different fields of science. Those who wish to know the importance of ethics in the socio-cultural aspect of sciences will also find this book helpful.

Table of Contents



Part I Principles and Approaches

Introduction

The Nature of Moral Education in the Contemporary World

Ethics and Social Responsibility in Science Education: An Overview

Roles of Scientists, Engineers and the Public in the Resolution of Societal Issues

Ethics - The Cement of Science

Part II Problems and Prospects

Introduction

International Stability: The Responsibility of the Scientist and Technologist

The Biological and Social Crisis from a New Population Perspective as an Example of the Interdependence of Science and Culture

Some Ethical and Social Issues in Food Production, Distribution and Utilization in Developing Countries

Human Experimentation with New Drugs and Medical Ethics

Cerebral Tissue Transplants - An Ethical Problem for Discussion in Schools

Bioethical Considerations Concerning the Clinical Application of Human Genetic Knowledge

Chemical Pollution

Some Problems of Energy Production and Use for Consideration from the Viewpoint of Ethics and Social Responsibility

Towards Knowledge Engineering

Part III Teaching Methodology

Introduction

Teaching Styles

Ethics in the Classroom

What Can Primary Science Contribute to Ethics and Social Responsibility?

Values in Primary Science Education

Teaching Strategies for Presenting Ethical Dilemmas

Ethical Values in Biology Education

Ethics and Social Responsibility in Science Teaching - An Exemplar "Aspects of Human Reproduction"

Dealing With Acceptable Risk in Science Education: the Case of Ionizing Radiation

Case Studies on Local Industry

Education for Ethics and Social Responsibility in Community Service: Two Practical Examples

Moving towards a Socially Responsible Future: An Ecological Approach

Achieving the Goals of Environmental Education: Ethics and Affective Outcomes

Girls Need Science - Science Needs Girls

Teacher Training for Moral Education

Appendix 1 Policy Statements on Ethics and Social Responsibility by Some Member Unions of ICSU

Appendix 2 Some Suggestions for Students' Discussions of Moral Dilemmas

Appendix 3 Selected Bibliography

Index

