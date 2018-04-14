Ethics and Professionalism in Forensic Anthropology
1st Edition
Forensic anthropologists are confronted with ethical issues as part of their education, research, teaching, professional development, and casework. Despite the many ethical challenges that may impact forensic anthropologists, discourse and training in ethics are limited. The goal for Ethics and Professionalism in Forensic Anthropology is to outline the current state of ethics within the field and to start a discussion about the ethics, professionalism, and legal concerns associated with the practice of forensic anthropology.
This volume addresses:
- The need for professional ethics
- Current ethical guidelines applicable to forensic anthropologists and their means of enforcement
- Different approaches to professionalism within the context of forensic anthropology, including issues of scientific integrity, qualifications, accreditation and quality assurance
- The use of human subjects and human remains in forensic anthropology research
- Ethical and legal issues surrounding forensic anthropological casework, including: analytical notes, case reports, peer review, incidental findings, and testimony
- Harassment and discrimination in science, anthropology, and forensic anthropology
Practicing forensic anthropologists, upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in forensic anthropology. Bioarchaologists, forensic pathologists, death investigators, and bio-ethicists
1. Introduction to Professionalism, Ethics, and Forensic Anthropology
2. The Need for Professional Ethics
3. Current Ethical Guidelines and a Theory of Ethics
4. Defining the Role of the Forensic Anthropologist
5. The Use of Human Subjects in Forensic Anthropology
6. Reporting and Testifying in Forensic Anthropology
7. Discrimination and Harassment in Forensic Anthropology
8. Looking Backward and Thinking Forward
Appendix A Acronyms
Appendix B SWGAnth Guidelines
Appendix C Websites of Ethical Codes (Accessed November 2017)
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120668
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128120651
Nicholas Passalacqua
Dr. Passalacqua is an Assistant Professor and the Forensic Anthropology Program Coordinator at Western Carolina University. Prior to arriving at WCU Dr. Passalacqua worked as a deploying forensic anthropologist with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency - Laboratory. Nicholas received his Ph.D. in Anthropology from Michigan State in 2012; and was certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology in 2016. Dr. Passalacqua is a co-founder and editor of the journal Forensic Anthropology. His research interests include age at death estimation, skeletal trauma analysis, and ethics. Dr. Passalacqua is a co-author of the award-winning textbook: Forensic Anthropology: Current Methods and Practice, and has numerous publications in such journals as: The Journal of Forensic Sciences, The International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, and The American Journal of Physical Anthropology, as well as chapters in such books as: Skeletal trauma analysis: Case studies in context, The analysis of burned human remains, Age estimation of the human skeleton, and A companion to forensic anthropology.
Assistant Professor and the Forensic Anthropology Program Coordinator, Western Carolina University, USA
Marin A. Pilloud
Dr Pilloud is an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Reno. Prior to this appointment she was a forensic anthropologist at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology and a Registered Professional Archaeologist. Dr. Pilloud is currently the co-editor of Dental Anthropology and serves on the editorial board of Scientific Reports. Her research interests focus on the human skeleton and how it can inform our understanding of human behavior in archaeological contexts and also be used in a forensic context as part of the biological profile. She is particularly interested in the application of dental morphology and metrics to answering research questions in both of these realms. She has active bioarchaeological research programs in Neolithic Anatolia and prehistoric California, and regularly consults with law enforcement agencies to complete forensic anthropological casework. She has numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes. She is also the co-editor of the volume Biological Distance Analysis: Forensic and Bioarchaeological Perspectives.
Assistant Professor, University of Nevada, Reno, NV, USA
"The most prominent message from this publication is the need for a standardised approach to our ethical code and once this is established professionalism will shortly follow. This book was easy to navigate and provides useful information for both professionals and academics. This book contains valuable content for teachers regarding program development and points for discussion within the classroom, especially if you are seeking to develop a program that allows students to practice industry standards." -The Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences