Ethics and Midwifery
2nd Edition
Issues in Contemporary Practice
An excellent team of contributors provides a multi-disciplinary approach to guide midwives through ethical dilemmas which occur in clinical practice.
Ethics and consent in midwifery. Legal and ethical issues in midwifery practice. Failure to deliver: ethical issues relating to epidural analgesia in uncomplicated labour. Routine antenatal HIV testing and its implications for informed consent. Risk and normality in the maternity services. Midwives and sexuality: earth mother or coy maiden. Ethical issues in neonatal intensive care. Screening and the prefect baby. Ethics of fetal tissue transplantation and research on embryos. Reproductive technologies and midwives. Midwifery and homeopathy. Midwifery autonomy and the code of professional conduct: an unethical combination? Retention and autonomy in midwifery practice. Midwifery Research: some ethical considerations. Researching sensitive issues: a personal view.
320
- 320
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2004
18th December 2003
- 18th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
9780750653503
- 9780750653503
Lucy Frith
Lecturer in Ethics, Department of Primary Care, University of Liverpool, UK
Heather Draper
Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Ethics, The Centre for Biomedical Ethics, University of Birmingham