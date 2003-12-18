Ethics and Midwifery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750653503

Ethics and Midwifery

2nd Edition

Issues in Contemporary Practice

Authors: Lucy Frith Heather Draper
Paperback ISBN: 9780750653503
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 18th December 2003
Page Count: 320
Description

An excellent team of contributors provides a multi-disciplinary approach to guide midwives through ethical dilemmas which occur in clinical practice.

Table of Contents

Ethics and consent in midwifery. Legal and ethical issues in midwifery practice. Failure to deliver: ethical issues relating to epidural analgesia in uncomplicated labour. Routine antenatal HIV testing and its implications for informed consent. Risk and normality in the maternity services. Midwives and sexuality: earth mother or coy maiden. Ethical issues in neonatal intensive care. Screening and the prefect baby. Ethics of fetal tissue transplantation and research on embryos. Reproductive technologies and midwives. Midwifery and homeopathy. Midwifery autonomy and the code of professional conduct: an unethical combination? Retention and autonomy in midwifery practice. Midwifery Research: some ethical considerations. Researching sensitive issues: a personal view.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Books for Midwives 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Books for Midwives
Paperback ISBN:
9780750653503

About the Author

Lucy Frith

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Ethics, Department of Primary Care, University of Liverpool, UK

Heather Draper

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Ethics, The Centre for Biomedical Ethics, University of Birmingham

