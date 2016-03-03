Ethics and Law in Dental Hygiene - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455745463, 9781455748167

Ethics and Law in Dental Hygiene

3rd Edition

Authors: Phyllis Beemsterboer
eBook ISBN: 9781455748167
eBook ISBN: 9780323352901
Paperback ISBN: 9781455745463
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd March 2016
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the ethical and legal issues in dental practice and learn professional, practical ways to handle them with Ethics and Law in Dental Hygiene, 3rd Edition. Written by expert author, speaker, and educator Phyllis Beemsterboer, the new edition of this trusted reference uses real-world situations liberally to clarify key concepts and incorporates timely content on alternative workforce models, the Affordable Care Act, professionalism, and more. Additional case studies and "testlets" provide you with with opportunities for application and critical thinking and help prepare you for success on the NBDHE.

Key Features

  • Dental hygiene-focused coverage highlights need-to-know concepts and information.
  • Content organization with separate sections on ethics, law, and the application of both builds a logical and solid foundation for practical application. 
  • Real-world relevance helps you confidently manage the realities of clinical practice.
  • Case applications explore the types of ethical and legal dilemmas dental hygienists commonly encounter.
  • Key vocabulary defines terms that may be complex and new.

Table of Contents

Section I — Ethics
1. Ethics and Professionalism
2. Ethical Theory and Philosophy
3. Ethical Principles and Values
4. Social Responsibility
5. Codes of Ethics
Appendix 5-1: American Dental Hygienists’ Association Code of Ethics for Dental Hygienists
6. Ethical Decision Making in Dental Hygiene and Dentistry
Section II — Law
7. Society and the State Dental Practice Act
8. Dental Hygienist–Patient Relationship
9. Dental Hygienist–Dentist-Employer Relationship
10. Risk Management
Section III — Simulations and Applications
Case Studies, Activities, and Testlets
Appendix A: American Dental Association Principles of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct
Bibliography and Suggested Readings
Glossary 
Index

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
3rd March 2016
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455748167
eBook ISBN:
9780323352901
Paperback ISBN:
9781455745463

About the Author

Phyllis Beemsterboer

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Professor of Periodontology, School of Dentistry, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.