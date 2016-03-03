Ethics and Law in Dental Hygiene
3rd Edition
Description
Gain a comprehensive understanding of the ethical and legal issues in dental practice and learn professional, practical ways to handle them with Ethics and Law in Dental Hygiene, 3rd Edition. Written by expert author, speaker, and educator Phyllis Beemsterboer, the new edition of this trusted reference uses real-world situations liberally to clarify key concepts and incorporates timely content on alternative workforce models, the Affordable Care Act, professionalism, and more. Additional case studies and "testlets" provide you with with opportunities for application and critical thinking and help prepare you for success on the NBDHE.
Key Features
- Dental hygiene-focused coverage highlights need-to-know concepts and information.
- Content organization with separate sections on ethics, law, and the application of both builds a logical and solid foundation for practical application.
- Real-world relevance helps you confidently manage the realities of clinical practice.
- Case applications explore the types of ethical and legal dilemmas dental hygienists commonly encounter.
- Key vocabulary defines terms that may be complex and new.
Table of Contents
1. Ethics and Professionalism
2. Ethical Theory and Philosophy
3. Ethical Principles and Values
4. Social Responsibility
5. Codes of Ethics
Appendix 5-1: American Dental Hygienists’ Association Code of Ethics for Dental Hygienists
6. Ethical Decision Making in Dental Hygiene and Dentistry
Section II — Law
7. Society and the State Dental Practice Act
8. Dental Hygienist–Patient Relationship
9. Dental Hygienist–Dentist-Employer Relationship
10. Risk Management
Section III — Simulations and Applications
Case Studies, Activities, and Testlets
Appendix A: American Dental Association Principles of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct
Bibliography and Suggested Readings
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 3rd March 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748167
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352901
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455745463
About the Author
Phyllis Beemsterboer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Professor of Periodontology, School of Dentistry, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR