Ethics & Issues In Contemporary Nursing
1st Edition
Description
Learn how to think beyond the theoretical in any environment. Ethics & Issues in Contemporary Nursing, 1st Edition examines the latest trends, principles, theories, and models in patient care to help you learn how to make ethically sound decisions in complex and often controversial situations. Written from a global perspective, examples throughout the text reflect current national and international issues inviting you to explore cases considering socio-cultural influences, personal values, and professional ethics. Historical examples demonstrate how to think critically while upholding moral and professional standards, as well as the law. Key topics throughout explore advocacy and rights, diversity, nurse burnout, mass casualty events, social media, violence in the workplace, medication error prevention, opioid and other substance use, HIPAA, and healthcare reform. In addition, this new title contains supplemental case studies and review questions to further challenge and prepare you to make morally sound decisions in any healthcare setting.
Table of Contents
Part I: Guides for Principled Behavior
1. Social, Philosophical, and Other Historical Forces Influencing the Development of Nursing
2. Ethical Theory
3. Ethical Principles
Part II: Developing Principled Behavior
4. Values Clarification
5. Values Development
6. Ethics and Professional Nursing
7. Ethical Decision Making
Part III: Principled Behavior in the Professional Domain
8. Legal Issues
9. Professional Relationship Issues
10. Practice Issues Related to Technology
11. Practice Issues Related to Patient Self-Determination
12. Scholarship Issues
Part IV: Global Issues that Interface with Nursing Practice
13. Global Consciousness in the Twenty-First Century
14. Health Policy Issues
15. Economic Issues
16. Social Issues
17. Gender Issues
18. Transcultural and Spiritual Issues
Part V: The Power to Make a Difference
19. Empowerment for Nurses
20. Facilitating Patient Empowerment
Appendix A: Online Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 2nd December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323697330