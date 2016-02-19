Ethical Problems in Psychological Research
1st Edition
Authors: Heinz Schuler
eBook ISBN: 9781483220093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 288
Description
Ethical Problems in Psychological Research focuses on the relationship between experimenter and subject within investigations in the biomedical and social sciences. The book discusses on the potential conflict between methodological and ethical norms; ethical problems of psychological experiments; and the ethical and methodological problems of alternatives to laboratory experiments. The text also describes the codification of ethical principles for psychological research.
Table of Contents
Translators' Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 The Potential Conflict between Methodological and Ethical Norms
Complexity, Methodology, and Theory
The Object of Study and the Need for Rules
The Experiment as the Preferred Method for Psychological Research
Historical Aspects of the Subject Role
Critical Issues Related to the Subject Role
On the Psychology of the Experimenter
The Psychological Experiment as an Interaction Sphere
The Power Differential
The Experiment as a Social Contract
Scrutinizing Milgram's Experiments
Ethical Norms
2 Ethical Problems of Psychological Experiments
History and Background
Problematic Experimental Procedures and Their Consequences
Safeguards and Compensations
Evaluating the Acceptability of Experimental Procedures
3 Ethical and Methodological Problems of Alternatives to Laboratory Experiments
The Conflict between Strength of Method and Ethical Preference
Role Playing
Field Research
Action Research
Nonreactive Research Methods
Social Experimentation
Field Research: A Supplement Rather Than a Substitute
4 The Codification of Ethical Principles for Psychological Research
The Functions of Ethical Guidelines
The History of Regulations for Research with Humans
APA Codes of Ethics
Other Codes of Ethics: A Comparative Survey
Appendix
USA (1973) and Canada: Ethical Principles in the Conduct of Research with Human Participants
USA (1977): Ethical Standards of Psychologists (1977 Revision)
USA (1981): Ethical Principles of Psychologists (1981 Revision)
Federal Republic of Germany (1978): Berufsethische Verpflichtungen für Psychologen (Ethical Obligations of Professional Psychologists)
Great Britain (1977): Ethical Principles for Research with Human Subjects
Netherlands (1976): Professional Code for Psychologists
Austria (1976): Berufsverpflichtungen für Psychologen (Obligations of Professional Psychologists)
Poland (1971): Psychologist's Ethical Code
Sweden (1975): Ethical Principles in the Conduct of Psychological and Educational Research with Human Participants
Switzerland (1974): Code Déontologique (Deontological Code)
France (1960): Projet de Code de Déontologie à l'Usage des Psychologues (Proposed Deontological Code for Psychologists)
References
Subject Index
About the Author
Heinz Schuler
