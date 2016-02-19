Ethical Problems in Psychological Research focuses on the relationship between experimenter and subject within investigations in the biomedical and social sciences. The book discusses on the potential conflict between methodological and ethical norms; ethical problems of psychological experiments; and the ethical and methodological problems of alternatives to laboratory experiments. The text also describes the codification of ethical principles for psychological research.

Translators' Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 The Potential Conflict between Methodological and Ethical Norms

Complexity, Methodology, and Theory

The Object of Study and the Need for Rules

The Experiment as the Preferred Method for Psychological Research

Historical Aspects of the Subject Role

Critical Issues Related to the Subject Role

On the Psychology of the Experimenter

The Psychological Experiment as an Interaction Sphere

The Power Differential

The Experiment as a Social Contract

Scrutinizing Milgram's Experiments

Ethical Norms

2 Ethical Problems of Psychological Experiments

History and Background

Problematic Experimental Procedures and Their Consequences

Safeguards and Compensations

Evaluating the Acceptability of Experimental Procedures

3 Ethical and Methodological Problems of Alternatives to Laboratory Experiments

The Conflict between Strength of Method and Ethical Preference

Role Playing

Field Research

Action Research

Nonreactive Research Methods

Social Experimentation

Field Research: A Supplement Rather Than a Substitute

4 The Codification of Ethical Principles for Psychological Research

The Functions of Ethical Guidelines

The History of Regulations for Research with Humans

APA Codes of Ethics

Other Codes of Ethics: A Comparative Survey

Appendix

USA (1973) and Canada: Ethical Principles in the Conduct of Research with Human Participants

USA (1977): Ethical Standards of Psychologists (1977 Revision)

USA (1981): Ethical Principles of Psychologists (1981 Revision)

Federal Republic of Germany (1978): Berufsethische Verpflichtungen für Psychologen (Ethical Obligations of Professional Psychologists)

Great Britain (1977): Ethical Principles for Research with Human Subjects

Netherlands (1976): Professional Code for Psychologists

Austria (1976): Berufsverpflichtungen für Psychologen (Obligations of Professional Psychologists)

Poland (1971): Psychologist's Ethical Code

Sweden (1975): Ethical Principles in the Conduct of Psychological and Educational Research with Human Participants

Switzerland (1974): Code Déontologique (Deontological Code)

France (1960): Projet de Code de Déontologie à l'Usage des Psychologues (Proposed Deontological Code for Psychologists)

