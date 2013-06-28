Ethical Justice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124045972, 9780124046467

Ethical Justice

1st Edition

Applied Issues for Criminal Justice Students and Professionals

Authors: Brent Turvey Stan Crowder
eBook ISBN: 9780124046467
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124045972
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2013
Page Count: 496
Description

This textbook was developed from an idiom shared by the authors and contributors alike:  ethics and ethical challenges are generally black and white - not gray.  They are akin to the pregnant woman or the gunshot victim; one cannot be a little pregnant or a little shot. Consequently, professional conduct is either ethical or it is not. 
Unafraid to be the harbingers, Turvey and Crowder set forth the parameters of key ethical issues across the five pillars of the criminal justice system: law enforcement, corrections, courts, forensic science, and academia. It demonstrates how each pillar is dependent upon its professional membership, and also upon the supporting efforts of the other pillars - with respect to both character and culture.
With contributions from case-working experts across the CJ spectrum, this text reveals hard-earned insights into issues that are often absent from textbooks born out of just theory and research. Part 1 examines ethic issues in academia, with chapters on ethics for CJ students, CJ educators, and ethics in CJ research. Part 2 examines ethical issues in law enforcement, with separate chapters on law enforcement administration and criminal investigations. Part 3 examines ethical issues in the forensic services, considering the separate roles of crime lab administration and evidence examination. Part 4 examines ethical issues in the courts, with chapters discussing the prosecution, the defense, and the judiciary. Part 5 examines ethical issues in corrections, separately considering corrections staff and treatment staff in a forensic setting. The text concludes with Part 6, which examines ethical issues in a broad professional sense with respect to professional organizations and whistleblowers.
Ethical Justice: Applied Issues for Criminal Justice Students and Professionals is intended for use as a textbook at the college and university, by undergraduate students enrolled in a program related to any of the CJ professions. It is intended to guide them through the real-world issues that they will encounter in both the classroom and in the professional community. However, it can also serve as an important reference manual for the CJ professional that may work in a community that lacks ethical mentoring or leadership.

Key Features

  • First of its kind overview of the five pillars of criminal justice: academia, law enforcement, forensic services, courts and corrections
  • Written by practicing criminal justice professionals, from across every pillar
  • Offers a realistic overview of ethical issues confronted by criminals justice students and professionals
  • Examines sensitive subjects often ignored in other criminal justice ethics texts
  • Numerous cases examples in each chapter to facilitate instruction and learning

Readership

Primary: Forensic scientists, students and instructors in forensic science and criminology

Table of Contents

Preface: True North

References

About the Authors

Chapter 1. Ethics in the Criminal Justice Professions

Key Terms

Ethics Defined

Relative Justice

Legal Justice

The Pillars of the Criminal Justice System

The Character of an Adversarial System

The Value of Professional Ethics in the Criminal Justice System

The Value of Professional Ethics to Criminal Justice Practitioners

Summary

References

Chapter 2. Ethical Issues for Students of Criminal Justice

Key Terms

Employment Screening

Student Codes of Honor, Ethics, and Conduct

Student Misconduct

Academic Misconduct

Inappropriate Relationships

Drugs and Alcohol

Hazing

Stalking

Sexual Misconduct

Online Networking

Special Issues for Graduate Students

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Criminal Justice Educators: Ethical Issues in Teaching

Key Terms

The Role of the Criminal Justice Educator

Ethical Responsibilities

Social Media

Proposed Ethical Guidelines for Criminal Justice Instructors

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Criminology Research: Theory Testing and Publishing

Key Terms

The Scientific Method

Reliability and Validity

Peer Review

Logical Fallacies

Case Examples

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Ethical Issues in Police Administration

Key Terms

The Role of Law Enforcement

Models of Policing

Command

Human Resources

Accountability

Transparency: Police Policies, the Public, and the Media

Summary

References

Chapter 6. Ethical Issues for Police Officers and Criminal Investigators

Key Terms

Duty of Care

Breaking the Law to Uphold It

Noble Cause Corruption

Police Responder Ethos: “We Don’t Do That Here”

Patrol Officers

Criminal Investigators

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Ethical Issues in Crime Lab Administration

Key Terms

Laboratory Management

Laboratory Culture

Alignment with Law Enforcement

Maintaining the Crime Lab

Laboratory Accreditation

Personnel

Summary

References

Chapter 8. Ethical Issues in Forensic Examination

Key Terms

The Role of the Forensic Examiner

Traits of the Ethical Forensic Examiner

The NAS Report

Examiner Bias and Role Strain

Ethical Issues in Report Writing

Ethical Issues in Expert Testimony

Forensic Fraud

A Proposed Ethical Canon

Summary

References

Chapter 9. Ethical Issues for Criminal Prosecutors

Key Terms

Criminal Prosecutors: Structure and Function

Ethical Issues with Law Enforcement

Pre-Trial Ethical Issues

Ethical Issues During Trial

Post-Conviction Ethical Issues

Summary

References

Chapter 10. Ethical Issues for Criminal Defense Attorneys

Key Terms

The Right to Counsel

Criminal Defense Attorneys: Structure and Function

The Presumption of Innocence

Ethical Issues with Clients

Pre-Trial Ethical Issues

Ethical Issues at Trial

Summary

References

Chapter 11. Judicial Ethics

Key Terms

The Role of the Judiciary

Improper Influence Over the Jury

Ethical Issues with Experts

Improper Judicial Behavior

Judicial Alertness During Trial

Reporting Attorney Misconduct

Post-Conviction Issues

Summary

References

Chapter 12. Ethical Issues for Corrections Staff

Types of Facilities

The Role of Corrections

The Role of Correctional Officers

Inmate Duty of Care

Misconduct and Unethical Behaviors

Summary

References

Chapter 13. Ethical Issues for Treatment Staff in Forensic Settings

Key Terms

Practitioner Competence

Role of Forensic Units

Correctional Culture

Evaluations

Ongoing Treatment

Informed Consent/Confidentiality

Disciplinary Hearings

Sex Offenders

Physical and Sexual Assault Victims

Sexual Relationships

Death Penalty

Research

Release to the Community

Administrative Education

Summary

References

Chapter 14. Professional Organizations in the Criminal Justice System

Key Terms

The Role of Professional Organizations in Criminal Justice

Professional Organizations v. Social Clubs

Credential Mills

Summary

References

Chapter 15. Whistleblowers in the Criminal Justice System

Key Terms

The Professional Obligation to Report

Employment Contracts

Garcetti et al. v. Ceballos

Whistleblower Protections

Whistleblower Protection Is Theoretical

Suggested Reforms

Hard-Earned Advice

Summary

References

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Brent Turvey

Brent Turvey

Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.

Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.

He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.

Affiliations and Expertise

Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK, USA; Director, The Forensic Criminology Institute (Sitka, USA and Aguascalientes, MEX)

Stan Crowder

Stan Crowder is a retired U.S. Army Military Police Colonel. During his military career, Stan served in numerous positions including: MP Commander, Chief of Investigations for the Inspector General of Georgia, Counterdrug Commander, Battalion Commander, and Chief of Personnel. He served seven years as a civilian police officer; 5 years with Cobb County (GA) PD and 2-years with Marietta (GA) PD. He teaches at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, where he has been teaching since 1999 and was selected as the 2007 recipient of the Betty Siegel teaching award. His teaching areas include: Criminal Investigations, Serial Offenders, Forensic Victimology, Criminal Profiling, and Ethics in Criminal Justice. Stan has a Ph.D., MBA, and BS. He is the President of the International Association of Forensic Criminologists and the past president of the Cobb County Law Enforcement Association. He has written three textbooks with Dr. Brent Turvey: Ethical Justice: Applied Issues for Criminal Justice Students and Professionals, Anabolic Steroid Abuse in Public Safety Personnel, and Forensic Investigations: An Introduction published by Elsevier. He has contributed chapters to other textbooks. He has published articles on teaching and criminal profiling. In June 2017, Dr. Crowder was appointed to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council as an advisory member. He can be contacted at: scrowder@kennesaw.edu.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Sociology, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, GA, USA

Reviews

"This is a classroom introduction to ethical issues in criminal justice professions, criminological research, and the education of criminal justice professionals. Specific chapters look at issues for students and educators, in theory testing and publishing, in police administration, for police officers and criminal investigators themselves, in crime lab administration and forensic examinations, for prosecuting and criminal defense attorneys, and for correction staff."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

Ratings and Reviews

