Ethical Justice
1st Edition
Applied Issues for Criminal Justice Students and Professionals
Description
This textbook was developed from an idiom shared by the authors and contributors alike: ethics and ethical challenges are generally black and white - not gray. They are akin to the pregnant woman or the gunshot victim; one cannot be a little pregnant or a little shot. Consequently, professional conduct is either ethical or it is not.
Unafraid to be the harbingers, Turvey and Crowder set forth the parameters of key ethical issues across the five pillars of the criminal justice system: law enforcement, corrections, courts, forensic science, and academia. It demonstrates how each pillar is dependent upon its professional membership, and also upon the supporting efforts of the other pillars - with respect to both character and culture.
With contributions from case-working experts across the CJ spectrum, this text reveals hard-earned insights into issues that are often absent from textbooks born out of just theory and research. Part 1 examines ethic issues in academia, with chapters on ethics for CJ students, CJ educators, and ethics in CJ research. Part 2 examines ethical issues in law enforcement, with separate chapters on law enforcement administration and criminal investigations. Part 3 examines ethical issues in the forensic services, considering the separate roles of crime lab administration and evidence examination. Part 4 examines ethical issues in the courts, with chapters discussing the prosecution, the defense, and the judiciary. Part 5 examines ethical issues in corrections, separately considering corrections staff and treatment staff in a forensic setting. The text concludes with Part 6, which examines ethical issues in a broad professional sense with respect to professional organizations and whistleblowers.
Ethical Justice: Applied Issues for Criminal Justice Students and Professionals is intended for use as a textbook at the college and university, by undergraduate students enrolled in a program related to any of the CJ professions. It is intended to guide them through the real-world issues that they will encounter in both the classroom and in the professional community. However, it can also serve as an important reference manual for the CJ professional that may work in a community that lacks ethical mentoring or leadership.
Key Features
- First of its kind overview of the five pillars of criminal justice: academia, law enforcement, forensic services, courts and corrections
- Written by practicing criminal justice professionals, from across every pillar
- Offers a realistic overview of ethical issues confronted by criminals justice students and professionals
- Examines sensitive subjects often ignored in other criminal justice ethics texts
- Numerous cases examples in each chapter to facilitate instruction and learning
Readership
Primary: Forensic scientists, students and instructors in forensic science and criminology
Table of Contents
Preface: True North
References
About the Authors
Chapter 1. Ethics in the Criminal Justice Professions
Key Terms
Ethics Defined
Relative Justice
Legal Justice
The Pillars of the Criminal Justice System
The Character of an Adversarial System
The Value of Professional Ethics in the Criminal Justice System
The Value of Professional Ethics to Criminal Justice Practitioners
Summary
References
Chapter 2. Ethical Issues for Students of Criminal Justice
Key Terms
Employment Screening
Student Codes of Honor, Ethics, and Conduct
Student Misconduct
Academic Misconduct
Inappropriate Relationships
Drugs and Alcohol
Hazing
Stalking
Sexual Misconduct
Online Networking
Special Issues for Graduate Students
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Criminal Justice Educators: Ethical Issues in Teaching
Key Terms
The Role of the Criminal Justice Educator
Ethical Responsibilities
Social Media
Proposed Ethical Guidelines for Criminal Justice Instructors
Summary
References
Chapter 4. Criminology Research: Theory Testing and Publishing
Key Terms
The Scientific Method
Reliability and Validity
Peer Review
Logical Fallacies
Case Examples
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Ethical Issues in Police Administration
Key Terms
The Role of Law Enforcement
Models of Policing
Command
Human Resources
Accountability
Transparency: Police Policies, the Public, and the Media
Summary
References
Chapter 6. Ethical Issues for Police Officers and Criminal Investigators
Key Terms
Duty of Care
Breaking the Law to Uphold It
Noble Cause Corruption
Police Responder Ethos: “We Don’t Do That Here”
Patrol Officers
Criminal Investigators
Summary
References
Chapter 7. Ethical Issues in Crime Lab Administration
Key Terms
Laboratory Management
Laboratory Culture
Alignment with Law Enforcement
Maintaining the Crime Lab
Laboratory Accreditation
Personnel
Summary
References
Chapter 8. Ethical Issues in Forensic Examination
Key Terms
The Role of the Forensic Examiner
Traits of the Ethical Forensic Examiner
The NAS Report
Examiner Bias and Role Strain
Ethical Issues in Report Writing
Ethical Issues in Expert Testimony
Forensic Fraud
A Proposed Ethical Canon
Summary
References
Chapter 9. Ethical Issues for Criminal Prosecutors
Key Terms
Criminal Prosecutors: Structure and Function
Ethical Issues with Law Enforcement
Pre-Trial Ethical Issues
Ethical Issues During Trial
Post-Conviction Ethical Issues
Summary
References
Chapter 10. Ethical Issues for Criminal Defense Attorneys
Key Terms
The Right to Counsel
Criminal Defense Attorneys: Structure and Function
The Presumption of Innocence
Ethical Issues with Clients
Pre-Trial Ethical Issues
Ethical Issues at Trial
Summary
References
Chapter 11. Judicial Ethics
Key Terms
The Role of the Judiciary
Improper Influence Over the Jury
Ethical Issues with Experts
Improper Judicial Behavior
Judicial Alertness During Trial
Reporting Attorney Misconduct
Post-Conviction Issues
Summary
References
Chapter 12. Ethical Issues for Corrections Staff
Types of Facilities
The Role of Corrections
The Role of Correctional Officers
Inmate Duty of Care
Misconduct and Unethical Behaviors
Summary
References
Chapter 13. Ethical Issues for Treatment Staff in Forensic Settings
Key Terms
Practitioner Competence
Role of Forensic Units
Correctional Culture
Evaluations
Ongoing Treatment
Informed Consent/Confidentiality
Disciplinary Hearings
Sex Offenders
Physical and Sexual Assault Victims
Sexual Relationships
Death Penalty
Research
Release to the Community
Administrative Education
Summary
References
Chapter 14. Professional Organizations in the Criminal Justice System
Key Terms
The Role of Professional Organizations in Criminal Justice
Professional Organizations v. Social Clubs
Credential Mills
Summary
References
Chapter 15. Whistleblowers in the Criminal Justice System
Key Terms
The Professional Obligation to Report
Employment Contracts
Garcetti et al. v. Ceballos
Whistleblower Protections
Whistleblower Protection Is Theoretical
Suggested Reforms
Hard-Earned Advice
Summary
References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 28th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124046467
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124045972
About the Author
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK, USA; Director, The Forensic Criminology Institute (Sitka, USA and Aguascalientes, MEX)
Stan Crowder
Stan Crowder is a retired U.S. Army Military Police Colonel. During his military career, Stan served in numerous positions including: MP Commander, Chief of Investigations for the Inspector General of Georgia, Counterdrug Commander, Battalion Commander, and Chief of Personnel. He served seven years as a civilian police officer; 5 years with Cobb County (GA) PD and 2-years with Marietta (GA) PD. He teaches at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, where he has been teaching since 1999 and was selected as the 2007 recipient of the Betty Siegel teaching award. His teaching areas include: Criminal Investigations, Serial Offenders, Forensic Victimology, Criminal Profiling, and Ethics in Criminal Justice. Stan has a Ph.D., MBA, and BS. He is the President of the International Association of Forensic Criminologists and the past president of the Cobb County Law Enforcement Association. He has written three textbooks with Dr. Brent Turvey: Ethical Justice: Applied Issues for Criminal Justice Students and Professionals, Anabolic Steroid Abuse in Public Safety Personnel, and Forensic Investigations: An Introduction published by Elsevier. He has contributed chapters to other textbooks. He has published articles on teaching and criminal profiling. In June 2017, Dr. Crowder was appointed to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council as an advisory member. He can be contacted at: scrowder@kennesaw.edu.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Sociology, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, GA, USA
Reviews
"This is a classroom introduction to ethical issues in criminal justice professions, criminological research, and the education of criminal justice professionals. Specific chapters look at issues for students and educators, in theory testing and publishing, in police administration, for police officers and criminal investigators themselves, in crime lab administration and forensic examinations, for prosecuting and criminal defense attorneys, and for correction staff."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013