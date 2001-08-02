Ethical Issues in Advanced Nursing Practice
1st Edition
Description
Nursing staff of many specialities are taking on and developing their roles in new and advanced practice areas. Patients will be offered new services from highly skilled advanced nurse practitioners. Such nurses need guidance, direction and information to assist them in their new roles. This book will offer insight and guidance on a variety of issues that are likely to be encountered by the Nurse Practitioner in everyday practice.
Table of Contents
List of contributors; Preface; Acknowledgements; Introduction; Ethics and advanced nursing practice; Contraception and the under 16s – legal and ethical implications for the nurse practitioner; The abortion issue and advanced nursing practice; Raising awareness of the ethical issues surrounding termination of pregnancy for fetal abnormalities; Ethical considerations in childhood immunizations for the advanced nurse practitioner; Informed consent and the advanced nurse practitioner; The advanced nurse practitioner: empowerment in witnessed resuscitation; Advance directives – considerations for advanced nurse practitioners; Appendix; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 2nd August 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750649551
About the Editor
Karen Bartter
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, University of Wolverhampton School of Nursing and Midwifery, The Nurse Education Centre, Burton-upon-Trent, UK