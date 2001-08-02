Ethical Issues in Advanced Nursing Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750649551

Ethical Issues in Advanced Nursing Practice

1st Edition

Editors: Karen Bartter
Paperback ISBN: 9780750649551
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd August 2001
Page Count: 160
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nursing staff of many specialities are taking on and developing their roles in new and advanced practice areas. Patients will be offered new services from highly skilled advanced nurse practitioners. Such nurses need guidance, direction and information to assist them in their new roles. This book will offer insight and guidance on a variety of issues that are likely to be encountered by the Nurse Practitioner in everyday practice.

Table of Contents

List of contributors; Preface; Acknowledgements; Introduction; Ethics and advanced nursing practice; Contraception and the under 16s – legal and ethical implications for the nurse practitioner; The abortion issue and advanced nursing practice; Raising awareness of the ethical issues surrounding termination of pregnancy for fetal abnormalities; Ethical considerations in childhood immunizations for the advanced nurse practitioner; Informed consent and the advanced nurse practitioner; The advanced nurse practitioner: empowerment in witnessed resuscitation; Advance directives – considerations for advanced nurse practitioners; Appendix; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750649551

About the Editor

Karen Bartter

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, University of Wolverhampton School of Nursing and Midwifery, The Nurse Education Centre, Burton-upon-Trent, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.