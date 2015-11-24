Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323328920, 9780323328937

Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions

6th Edition

Authors: Ruth Purtilo Regina Doherty
Paperback ISBN: 9780323328920
eBook ISBN: 9780323328937
eBook ISBN: 9780323328944
eBook ISBN: 9780323328968
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Page Count: 464
Description

Learn to recognize, understand, and resolve ethical problems in the workplace with Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions, 6th Edition. Ideal for all practicing and aspiring healthcare professionals, this unique text gives readers a solid foundation in basic ethical theory, the terms and concepts of ethics, and the numerous ethical issues surrounding health care today. The new sixth edition centers on the six-step decision-making process and includes expanded patient case studies and an increased emphasis on working within inter-professional care teams toward the resolution of ethical problems. With all of its tools and guidance, Ethical Dimensions gives readers the framework needed to make ethical and effective choices in the workplace.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Process of ethical decision-making provides readers with an organizing framework to use in making the best decisions in the face of ethical problems.
  • Reflection boxes highlight important concepts and stimulate critical thinking.
  • Patient stories depict real-life situations and demonstrate the ethical decision-making process. 
  • Summary boxes offer a quick review of the important information in each section.
  • Content on current laws and institutional policies make readers aware of their legal responsibilities as well as their ethical ones.
  • Questions for thought and discussion encourage readers to apply the ethical decision-making process to different situations.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction to Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions
1. Morality and Ethics: What They Are and Why They Matter
2. The Ethical Goal of Professional Practice: A Caring Response
3. Prototypes of Ethical Problems
4. Ethics Theories and Approaches: Conceptual Tools for Ethical Decision Making
5. A Six-Step Process of Ethical Decision Making
Section 2: Ethical Dimensions of Professional Roles
6. Surviving Professional Life Ethically
7. Living Ethically as a Member of the Interprofessional Care Team
8. Living Ethically Within Health Care Organizations
Section 3: Ethical Dimensions of the Professional-Patient Relationship
9. Honoring Confidentiality
10. Communication and Information Sharing
11. Informed Consent in Treatment and Clinical Research
Section 4: Ethical Dimensions of Chronic and End-of-Life Care
12. Ethical Issues in Chronic Care and Disability
13. Ethical Issues in End-of-Life Care
Section 5: Ethical Dimensions of the Social Context of Health Care
14. Distributive Justice: Clinical Sources of Claims for Health Care
15. Compensatory and Social Justice: Societal Sources of Claims for Health Care
16. Professionals as Good Citizens: Responsibility and Opportunity

About the Author

Ruth Purtilo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita of Ethics, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; John Marsh Visiting Professor, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

Regina Doherty

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; Senior Occupational Therapist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

