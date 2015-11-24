Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions
6th Edition
Description
Learn to recognize, understand, and resolve ethical problems in the workplace with Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions, 6th Edition. Ideal for all practicing and aspiring healthcare professionals, this unique text gives readers a solid foundation in basic ethical theory, the terms and concepts of ethics, and the numerous ethical issues surrounding health care today. The new sixth edition centers on the six-step decision-making process and includes expanded patient case studies and an increased emphasis on working within inter-professional care teams toward the resolution of ethical problems. With all of its tools and guidance, Ethical Dimensions gives readers the framework needed to make ethical and effective choices in the workplace.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Process of ethical decision-making provides readers with an organizing framework to use in making the best decisions in the face of ethical problems.
- Reflection boxes highlight important concepts and stimulate critical thinking.
- Patient stories depict real-life situations and demonstrate the ethical decision-making process.
- Summary boxes offer a quick review of the important information in each section.
- Content on current laws and institutional policies make readers aware of their legal responsibilities as well as their ethical ones.
- Questions for thought and discussion encourage readers to apply the ethical decision-making process to different situations.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction to Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions
1. Morality and Ethics: What They Are and Why They Matter
2. The Ethical Goal of Professional Practice: A Caring Response
3. Prototypes of Ethical Problems
4. Ethics Theories and Approaches: Conceptual Tools for Ethical Decision Making
5. A Six-Step Process of Ethical Decision Making
Section 2: Ethical Dimensions of Professional Roles
6. Surviving Professional Life Ethically
7. Living Ethically as a Member of the Interprofessional Care Team
8. Living Ethically Within Health Care Organizations
Section 3: Ethical Dimensions of the Professional-Patient Relationship
9. Honoring Confidentiality
10. Communication and Information Sharing
11. Informed Consent in Treatment and Clinical Research
Section 4: Ethical Dimensions of Chronic and End-of-Life Care
12. Ethical Issues in Chronic Care and Disability
13. Ethical Issues in End-of-Life Care
Section 5: Ethical Dimensions of the Social Context of Health Care
14. Distributive Justice: Clinical Sources of Claims for Health Care
15. Compensatory and Social Justice: Societal Sources of Claims for Health Care
16. Professionals as Good Citizens: Responsibility and Opportunity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323328920
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328937
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328944
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323328968
About the Author
Ruth Purtilo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of Ethics, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; John Marsh Visiting Professor, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT
Regina Doherty
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; Senior Occupational Therapist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA