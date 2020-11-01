Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323673648, 9780323673679

Ethical Dimensions in the Health Professions

7th Edition

Authors: Regina Doherty
Paperback ISBN: 9780323673648
eBook ISBN: 9780323673679
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 464
Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323673648
eBook ISBN:
9780323673679

About the Author

Regina Doherty

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; Senior Occupational Therapist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

