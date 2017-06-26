Ethical Challenges in Oncology
1st Edition
Patient Care, Research, Education, and Economics
Description
Ethical Challenges in Oncology: Patient Care, Research, Education, and Economics covers a wide variety of topics and viewpoints about ethical issues that arise in oncology throughout the full cancer care continuum. This book provides a holistic view on oncology ethics, incorporating the knowledge and expertise of authors from various departments and oncology specialties within the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The first section focuses on the ethical issues associated with treating cancer patients. Next, the ethical challenges associated with oncology research, including funding, regulation, subject selection and the big picture are explored. The third section covers ethical issues associated with education in oncology as it reflects both past and future trends in developing proficient health care providers, patients and even executives. Final sections concentrate on the ethical dilemmas associated with the economic repercussions of oncology, offering thoughts on how to alleviate the ethical consequences that can arise from the global effects of cancer and cancer treatment.
Each chapter includes discussion topics, answers pertinent questions and provides an ethical framework for problem- solving in each scenario. The topics uncover the ethical apprehensions and problems associated with oncology research and practice in order to determine best practices as well as provide guidance for all parties involved.
Key Features
- Offers a diverse range of topics and viewpoints about ethical issues that arise in oncology
- Provides direction by bringing real issues to the forefront
- Contains a truly ethical approach on problems as broad as research, finance, appropriateness of care, and professional education
Readership
Oncology healthcare providers, oncology/cancer researchers, healthcare ethicists in oncology, executive and business leaders within cancer research and oncology related areas, healthcare profession students in oncology or working with cancer patients, healthcare institutional executive leaders, policy makers, medical educators
Table of Contents
Section 1: Patient Care
Overview
1. Patient Experience
2. Clinician Experience
3. Continuous Quality Improvement
Section 2: Research
Overview
4. Sponsor/Regulatory
5. Future Of Research
6. Treatment Through Research Or Standard Of Care
Section 3: Educational Environment
Overview
7. Training Future Leaders
8. Patient Education
Section 4: Economics Of Cancer
Overview
9. Commercialization
10. Treatment Cost Disparity and Equitable Cost Containment
11. Employer Provided Health Insurance
12. Legal Barriers and Lack of Transparency
Section 5: Future Directions
Overview
13. Community Engagement
14. Diversity
15. Emerging Science Trends
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038314
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039014
About the Editor
Colleen Gallagher
Colleen M. Gallagher, PhD, FACHE is the Executive Director and Chief of the Section of Integrated Ethics in the Division of Medical Affairs and Professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. With a focus on the human element of patient care, Dr. Gallagher applies her knowledge of health care ethics, compassion, communication and mediation into the goals of care for patients. Her research and clinical work focuses on the assessment and management of ethical issues concerning patients with complex symptom problems from the time of diagnosis, through treatment, during survivorship and at the end of life. She works with faculty, nurses, social workers, chaplains, patient advocates, and others to ensure best possible outcomes are reached for everyone involved. Dr. Gallagher has worked in the fields of social work and health care ethics since 1985. She oversees a network of clinical rounds, ethics consults and research.
Dr. Gallagher holds appointments on various national and international committees. She has served also as Co-Chair of Clinical Ethics Consultation Affairs Committee for American Society of Bioethics and Humanities (ASBH) and as Ethicist for the Healthcare Quality Professional Task Team of the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ).
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director and Chief, Section of Integrated Ethics in Cancer Care, and Professor, Department of Critical Care, Division of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, United States
Michael Ewer
Michael Ewer is a Professor of Medicine and an administrator at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center where he has served for the last 35 years. He is a faculty member of the University of Houston Health Law and Policy Institute where he teaches Health Law, and Hospital Law and Ethics. Additionally, Dr. Ewer holds a Master of Public Health and a Master of Business Administration degree. He received his JD and LLM degrees from the University of Houston Law Center. Dr. Ewer has broad experience in medical ethics, conflicts of interest, medical communication, patient relations, and uncompensated (charity) medical care. Dr. Ewer has published extensively in the fields of oncology, medical ethics and philosophy of medical care; he has authored three medical texts, and is a sought-after international speaker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA