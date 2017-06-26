Ethical Challenges in Oncology: Patient Care, Research, Education, and Economics covers a wide variety of topics and viewpoints about ethical issues that arise in oncology throughout the full cancer care continuum. This book provides a holistic view on oncology ethics, incorporating the knowledge and expertise of authors from various departments and oncology specialties within the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The first section focuses on the ethical issues associated with treating cancer patients. Next, the ethical challenges associated with oncology research, including funding, regulation, subject selection and the big picture are explored. The third section covers ethical issues associated with education in oncology as it reflects both past and future trends in developing proficient health care providers, patients and even executives. Final sections concentrate on the ethical dilemmas associated with the economic repercussions of oncology, offering thoughts on how to alleviate the ethical consequences that can arise from the global effects of cancer and cancer treatment.

Each chapter includes discussion topics, answers pertinent questions and provides an ethical framework for problem- solving in each scenario. The topics uncover the ethical apprehensions and problems associated with oncology research and practice in order to determine best practices as well as provide guidance for all parties involved.