Ethical Behaviour in the E-Classroom - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346890, 9781780633060

Ethical Behaviour in the E-Classroom

1st Edition

What the Online Student Needs to Know

Authors: Cassandra Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781780633060
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346890
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 25th May 2012
Page Count: 198
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures

Acknowledgements

About the author

Introduction to ethical behaviour in the e-classroom

Course design

Objectives

Format

Chapter 1: Assessing behaviour

Abstract:

Ethics definition

What does “good behaviour” mean?

Ethics and e-classes

Planning

Carrying out

Evaluating

How does self-directed learning relate to ethics?

Code of ethics

Summary

Chapter 2: Ethical theories and e-learning

Abstract:

Ethical theories

Ethical theories and e-learning

Ethical theories and moral character

Summary

Chapter 3: Processing thoughts: critical thinking

Abstract:

Critical thinking defined

Critical thinking in e-learning

Identifying and challenging assumptions

Critical thinking and posing questions

How do inferences and assumptions factor in critical thinking?

Summary

Chapter 4: Rules of conduct: plagiarism

Abstract:

Plagiarism defined

Plagiarism in e-learning

Citing sources

Summary

Chapter 5: Moral dilemmas online

Abstract:

Moral dilemmas

Self-efficacy

Students’ unpreparedness issues

Online excuses

Summary

Chapter 6: Transformative language: communication in e-learning

Abstract:

Transformative language

Transforming language

Online tone

Ethical dilemmas in communication

Conflict resolution

Personality types

Summary

Chapter 7: Ethics boards: discussion responses

Abstract:

Discussion interaction

Discussion question basic format

Bloom’s cognitive taxonomy

Summary

Chapter 8: Adhering to principles: researching

Abstract:

Research

How to research

How to write

Grammar tips

Written assignments – essays

Reza

Alice

Sherman

Discussion nightmares! What role does technology play? by McBride and Smith (April 2009)

Summary

Chapter 9: Critical thinking

Abstract:

Critical thinking and unethical decisions

Case one

Critical thinking and time management

Critical thinking and discussions

Critical thinking and essay development

Critical thinking and ethics

Internal factors

External factors

Summary

Chapter 10: Ethical expectations: students

Abstract:

Ethical expectations

Learning with a purpose

Commitment to class

Ethical disposition

Motivation

Tips for being a successful online student

Summary

Closing remarks

References

Index

Description

This book covers ethical behaviour in the online classroom. Written for distance education students in higher education worldwide, the book serves as a guide for students in the e-classroom in examining ethical theories and behaviour. A number of salient questions are addressed: What is ethical? What does ethical behaviour consists of in an e-classroom? What are violations of ethics in the e-classroom? Students will have the opportunity to review real-life ethical dilemmas in the online classroom, state their positions by engaging in discussion, and reflect on the repercussions of unethical behaviour. The way students define ethical behaviour can impact how they engage with other online learners: students who view and react differently to the world may learn and respond differently. The book also explores opportunities for applied ethics, definitions of a successful online learner, and critical thinking concepts.

Key Features

  • Presents real-life scenarios to allow the reader to understand the reality of ethical issues online
  • Includes the critical thinking circle, an original design by the author highlighting external and internal factors that influence adult students’ ethical decision-making process
  • Written for the adult student to meet his or her degree goals in the online learning environment

Readership

Distance educator students and instructors

Reviews

Armed with this content, any online learner will gain a strong foundation for behaving ethically. This educational and instructive work will help us move on morally in e-classroom and other emerging learning environments., Online Information Review

About the Authors

Cassandra Smith Author

Cassandra J. Smith works in distance education. She has been writing for more than 10 years, and has written online courses, web-based training materials, and worked as a news producer for an affiliate of a major US television network. In 2008 Cassandra wrote a facilitator’s guide for online instructors, Who Let this Disaster in My Classroom.

Ashford University, USA

