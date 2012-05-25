Ethical Behaviour in the E-Classroom
1st Edition
What the Online Student Needs to Know
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures
Acknowledgements
About the author
Introduction to ethical behaviour in the e-classroom
Course design
Objectives
Format
Chapter 1: Assessing behaviour
Abstract:
Ethics definition
What does “good behaviour” mean?
Ethics and e-classes
Planning
Carrying out
Evaluating
How does self-directed learning relate to ethics?
Code of ethics
Summary
Chapter 2: Ethical theories and e-learning
Abstract:
Ethical theories
Ethical theories and e-learning
Ethical theories and moral character
Summary
Chapter 3: Processing thoughts: critical thinking
Abstract:
Critical thinking defined
Critical thinking in e-learning
Identifying and challenging assumptions
Critical thinking and posing questions
How do inferences and assumptions factor in critical thinking?
Summary
Chapter 4: Rules of conduct: plagiarism
Abstract:
Plagiarism defined
Plagiarism in e-learning
Citing sources
Summary
Chapter 5: Moral dilemmas online
Abstract:
Moral dilemmas
Self-efficacy
Students’ unpreparedness issues
Online excuses
Summary
Chapter 6: Transformative language: communication in e-learning
Abstract:
Transformative language
Transforming language
Online tone
Ethical dilemmas in communication
Conflict resolution
Personality types
Summary
Chapter 7: Ethics boards: discussion responses
Abstract:
Discussion interaction
Discussion question basic format
Bloom’s cognitive taxonomy
Summary
Chapter 8: Adhering to principles: researching
Abstract:
Research
How to research
How to write
Grammar tips
Written assignments – essays
Reza
Alice
Sherman
Discussion nightmares! What role does technology play? by McBride and Smith (April 2009)
Summary
Chapter 9: Critical thinking
Abstract:
Critical thinking and unethical decisions
Case one
Critical thinking and time management
Critical thinking and discussions
Critical thinking and essay development
Critical thinking and ethics
Internal factors
External factors
Summary
Chapter 10: Ethical expectations: students
Abstract:
Ethical expectations
Learning with a purpose
Commitment to class
Ethical disposition
Motivation
Tips for being a successful online student
Summary
Closing remarks
References
Index
Description
This book covers ethical behaviour in the online classroom. Written for distance education students in higher education worldwide, the book serves as a guide for students in the e-classroom in examining ethical theories and behaviour. A number of salient questions are addressed: What is ethical? What does ethical behaviour consists of in an e-classroom? What are violations of ethics in the e-classroom? Students will have the opportunity to review real-life ethical dilemmas in the online classroom, state their positions by engaging in discussion, and reflect on the repercussions of unethical behaviour. The way students define ethical behaviour can impact how they engage with other online learners: students who view and react differently to the world may learn and respond differently. The book also explores opportunities for applied ethics, definitions of a successful online learner, and critical thinking concepts.
Key Features
- Presents real-life scenarios to allow the reader to understand the reality of ethical issues online
- Includes the critical thinking circle, an original design by the author highlighting external and internal factors that influence adult students’ ethical decision-making process
- Written for the adult student to meet his or her degree goals in the online learning environment
Readership
Distance educator students and instructors
Reviews
Armed with this content, any online learner will gain a strong foundation for behaving ethically. This educational and instructive work will help us move on morally in e-classroom and other emerging learning environments., Online Information Review
About the Authors
Cassandra Smith Author
Cassandra J. Smith works in distance education. She has been writing for more than 10 years, and has written online courses, web-based training materials, and worked as a news producer for an affiliate of a major US television network. In 2008 Cassandra wrote a facilitator’s guide for online instructors, Who Let this Disaster in My Classroom.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ashford University, USA