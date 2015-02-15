Ethical and Social Marketing in Asia
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- List of tables
- About the editors
- About the contributors
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Chapter 10
- Chapter 11
- Chapter 12
- Chapter 13
- Foreword by Dr Bradley R. Barnes
- Foreword by Sally Dibb
- Acknowledgements
- 1. Introduction to ethical and social marketing in Asia: Incorporating fairness management
- Introduction
- Overview
- Coverage
- Content
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix A Brief Overview of the 14 Countries
- Part One: Ethical Marketing
- 2. Ethical marketing: China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Introduction
- Route map: ethical marketing: China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- The state of art in ethical marketing: China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- New research directions
- Practising ethical marketing: China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Practice case study
- Further investigation
- References
- Further reading
- 3. Ethical marketing: Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
- Introduction
- Route map
- The state of the art in ethical marketing: Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
- Conclusion
- New research directions
- Practising ethical marketing in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
- Practice case study
- Further investigation
- References
- 4. Ethical marketing: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- Introduction
- The state of the art in ethical marketing: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh (IPB)
- Ethics from the perspective of Hinduism and Islam
- Framework for understanding ethical marketing in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- Ethical marketing in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- Critical issues in ethics in marketing in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- New research directions
- Implications for practising marketing in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- References
- 5. Ethical marketing in Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia
- Introduction
- Route map: ethical marketing – Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia
- The state of art in ethical marketing: Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia
- New research directions
- Practising ethical marketing: Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia
- Practice case study
- References
- 2. Ethical marketing: China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Part Two: Social Marketing
- 6. Social marketing in China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Introduction
- The state of the art in social marketing in China, Japan and South Korea
- New research directions
- Practising social marketing in China, Japan and South Korea
- Practice case study
- Further investigation
- References
- 7. Social marketing: Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
- Introduction
- What is social marketing?
- Benchmark criteria for social marketing
- Conclusion
- References
- 8. Social marketing: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- Introduction
- Route map: social marketing: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- The state of the art in social marketing: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- New research directions
- Practising social marketing: IIM contraceptive social marketing campaign proposal in India
- Practice case study: the BlueStar Programme
- Further investigation
- References
- 9. Social marketing: Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam
- Introduction
- Route map: social marketing in Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam
- The state of the art in social marketing in Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam
- New research directions
- Practising social marketing in Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam
- Practice case study: helmets and beyond: the Asia Injury Prevention Foundation in Vietnam
- Further investigation
- Conclusion
- References
- Further reading
- 6. Social marketing in China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Part Three: Fairness Management
- 10. Fairness management: China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Introduction
- Current research in fairness management in China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- New research directions
- Practising marketing in China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Practice case study
- Further investigation
- References
- 11. Fairness management: Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
- Introduction
- Route map – fairness management: Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
- The state of the art in fairness management: the CRM paradox
- New research directions
- Practising marketing
- Practice mini cases
- References
- 12. Fairness management: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- Introduction
- Route map – fairness management: India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
- The state of the art in fairness management: a brand fairness perspective
- New research directions
- Practice case study
- References
- Further reading
- 13. Fairness management: Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia
- Introduction
- Route map: fairness management – Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia
- The state of the art in fairness management
- New research directions
- Practice case study
- References
- 10. Fairness management: China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
- Part Four: Conclusion
- 14. Conclusion to ethical and social marketing in Asia: Incorporating fairness management?
- Introduction
- Managerial implications in Asia
- Conclusion
- References
- 14. Conclusion to ethical and social marketing in Asia: Incorporating fairness management?
- Index
Description
There is a growing interest in firms’ adoption of ethical and social marketing approaches among academics and practitioners alike. Ethical Marketing is the application of ethics into the marketing process, and Social Marketing is a concept that seeks to influence a target audience for the greater social good. Ethical and Social Marketing in Asia examines this so-far unexplored area, investigating why differing cultures and consumption behaviours require different emphasis in different markets. The diversity of the Asian countries provides a perplexing environment to the development and management of ethical and social marketing. The belief that bottom line profits is enough for a company, is often not favourably viewed by Asian countries emphasising collective, social and long term benefits for the people and country. Due to these interesting characteristics and complexities, the study of ethical and social marketing in Asia is a timely topic. The first chapters introduce Ethical Marketing in Asia, followed by case studies of how the approach is used across 14 diverse economies, geographically based on ‘clusters’; North East, (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea), South East (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia) and South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh). The second part discusses Social Marketing using the same sequence of regions and economies and the third part explores the unique link to Fairness Management in Asia, followed by a conclusion.
Key Features
- explores the nature of ethical and social marketing from an Asian perspective
- discusses current ethical and social marketing researches and practices in different areas, industries, commercial and non-commercial sectors
- serves as an invaluable resource for marketing academics and practitioners requiring more than anecdotal evidence of different ethical and social marketing applications
- compares and contrasts unethical situations covering important aspects related to ethics, society and fairness
- includes an interesting mix of theory, research findings and practices
Readership
Marketing practitioners; doctoral, graduate and final year undergraduate students in business and marketing; Graduate students in marketing and management; lecturers and business consultants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 15th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001042
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081000977
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Bang Nguyen Author
Bang Nguyen, PhD, is Associate Professor of Marketing at East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST), Shanghai, China. Previously, he held faculty positions at Oxford Brookes University and RMIT International University Vietnam and was a Visiting Scholar at CEIBS. Bang is an experienced consultant and advises on marketing and brand development for SMEs and start-up, and has extensive knowledge in service organizations (consumer products/services). He has published widely in journals and has published in more than 70 peer reviewed scientific articles and books, as well as presented at national and international conferences. His research interests include customer relationship management, services marketing, consumer behaviour, branding and social marketing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Marketing, East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST), Shanghai, People's Republic of China.
Chris Rowley Author
Professor Chris Rowley is Professorial Fellow, Institute of Hallyu Convergence Research, Korea University, Korea, Adjunct Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia, Visiting Fellow, Institute of Asia and Pacific Studies, Nottingham University, UK and Professor, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK. He is Editor of the leading journal Asia Pacific Business Review, Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. Professor Rowley has published widely in the area of HRM and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Fellow, Institute of Hallyu Convergence Research, Korea University, Korea Adjunct Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia, Visiting Fellow, Institute of Asia and Pacific Studies, Nottingham University, UK and Professor, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK